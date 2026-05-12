REMINDER: Use Ballot Drop Box Within 7 Days of Election Day

The May 19 statewide election is in one week, and Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read is alerting voters that today is the last recommended day to return ballots by mail. After today, Oregonians’ best option is to return their ballot to an official ballot drop box.

With recent service cuts to USPS, returning a ballot by mail within one week of Election Day risks that ballot not receiving a postmark by Election Day. Ballots must also be received by the county within the 7-day post-election grace period.

This is especially important for voters returning ballots in Eastern, Central and Southern Oregon because mail must travel all the way to Portland for processing and postmarking before being delivered to their local county election office.

For voters who need to mail their ballot, Secretary Read encourages them to go into the Post Office and request a manual postmark.

“Oregonians who make their choices and cast their vote should not have that vote discounted due to cuts at the Postal Service,” Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read said. “Official ballot drop boxes are the best way to ensure your vote will get counted and your voice heard.”

The Secretary of State’s Office created an online tool to help Oregonians easily locate the ballot drop box closest to them. Ballots must be returned to a drop box before 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.