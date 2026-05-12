Earth Buddy is dedicated to following the scientific research and sharing our deep insight to the veterinary community. Earth Buddy produces in small batches and is third-party lab tested for potency and purity — making it a reliable option for everyday support.

We believe that an informed pet owner is the best thing for a dog's wellbeing. This guide exists because we want people to feel confident and equipped, not overwhelmed, when their pet is struggling.” — Sean Zyer

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earth Buddy, a Colorado-based company specializing in natural, organically grown hemp wellness products for dogs and cats, has announced the release of its Free Dog Calming Guide, a downloadable resource now available at no cost to pet owners through the company's website. The guide is designed to help dog owners better understand the causes of everyday stress in pets and explore practical, informed strategies for supporting a calmer, more balanced animal.

Founded in 2016 by Sean Zyer, Earth Buddy has built its reputation on a commitment to transparency, small-batch production, and science-backed formulation. All of the company's hemp is grown on a regenerative organic farm in Colorado, at an elevation of roughly 5,000 feet, irrigated using an aquaponic water source derived from glacial melt. Every product is third-party tested for potency and purity, and the brand has conducted its own observational research, including a 2022 observational study conducted by Earth Buddy Pet involving 70 pet owners over a 26-day period, the results of which are available on the company's website. You can also find more information about Earth Buddy’s calming products on their dog chews page.

The Free Dog Calming Guide draws on that foundation of research and a decade of in-house formulation experience to give pet owners a practical starting point. Common stress triggers for dogs include loud noises, unfamiliar environments, changes in routine, car rides, and separation from their owners. The guide addresses these scenarios and provides accessible guidance for navigating them, reflecting Earth Buddy's broader mission of empowering pet parents through education rather than leaving them to sort through an often inconsistent and unregulated landscape on their own.

Sean Zyer, Founder of Earth Buddy, spoke to the motivation behind the resource.

"We believe that an informed pet owner is the best thing for a dog's wellbeing. This guide exists because we want people to feel confident and equipped, not overwhelmed, when their pet is struggling."

The guide is available for free download at earthbuddypet.com and is part of Earth Buddy's ongoing effort to prioritize customer education alongside its calming product offerings for dogs. The company also offers free shipping on orders of $70 or more, and backs every purchase with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.

As interest in natural approaches to pet wellness continues to grow, Earth Buddy remains focused on raising the standard for quality, transparency, and consumer trust in the space, one resource at a time.

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