Dunham House — Nebraska's First Combat Veterans Assisted Living Facility Opens in Fall 2026
Dunham House opens Fall 2026 in Omaha, NE — Nebraska's first assisted living facility built exclusively for combat-wounded veterans. Now accepting applications.OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunham House, Nebraska's first dedicated combat veterans assisted living facility, is officially accepting resident applications ahead of its Fall 2026 opening. Located in Omaha, Nebraska, Dunham House is a first-of-its-kind care residence built to provide the dignity, independence, and specialized support that America's most severely wounded warriors deserve. Veterans interested in applying for residency are encouraged to visit https://dunhamhouse.org/residency-info/ to begin the application process today.
Dunham House was founded by Executive Director Colonel John D. Folsom, USMCR (Ret.), after a visit to Bethesda Naval Hospital where he witnessed firsthand the long-term challenges facing severely wounded veterans. The facility is named in honor of Corporal Jason L. Dunham, a United States Marine Corps Medal of Honor recipient who gave his life shielding fellow soldiers from a grenade in al Anbar Province, Iraq in 2004. The name represents the spirit of selfless service that defines every resident and every mission of the disabled veterans home Nebraska community has long needed.
Situated on an 8.5-acre parcel within a scenic 40-acre site in north Omaha, the Dunham House combat wounded care residence is designed to accommodate up to 30 veterans in a neighborhood-center complex totaling approximately 27,000 square feet. The facility features personalized care plans, community gathering spaces, and a residential environment focused on camaraderie and well-being — not just clinical care. Each resident is provided a private one-bedroom apartment, with ADA-accessible rooms available to accommodate veterans with mobility and accessibility needs.
"Our mission is to create a home where combat-wounded veterans receive care within a supportive community of independence, camaraderie, and well-being," said Colonel Folsom. "These men and women sacrificed everything. The least we can do is ensure they spend the rest of their lives with the dignity they have earned." The veteran assisted living Omaha community will be more than a care facility — it will be a neighborhood, a brotherhood, and a place of healing for those who gave the most.
The need for specialized veterans housing Omaha and across Nebraska has grown significantly in the decades since the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Thousands of combat veterans returned home with traumatic brain injuries, loss of limbs, and complex medical and psychological conditions requiring lifelong residential care. Most existing assisted living options were designed for elderly civilians — not for young or middle-aged veterans navigating the realities of combat-related disabilities. Dunham House was purpose-built to close that gap, offering an environment where veterans are surrounded by peers who understand their experience.
Groundbreaking at the Dunham House site has already taken place, marking a pivotal milestone in the organization's journey from vision to reality. The combat wounded veteran housing project has drawn support from retired military leaders including Lieutenant General John Sylvester, United States Army (Ret.), who noted that the shovels at the groundbreaking ceremony represented not loss, but hope. The facility is managed in partnership with Wounded Warriors Family Support (WWFS), one of the nation's most respected veteran service nonprofits, ensuring residents receive coordinated care across medical, social, and recreational dimensions.
Dunham House is structured as a true veteran residential care community — not a nursing home, not a transitional shelter, but a permanent home where veterans can live, grow, and thrive. Residents will benefit from individualized care plans developed with medical professionals, on-site community programming, and the lifelong bond of shared service. The organization is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit (EIN: 85-2199290), meaning contributions from supporters are fully tax-deductible and help fund the ongoing development of the facility.
Eligible veterans who are seeking assisted living for veterans in the Omaha area and surrounding region are encouraged to apply now ahead of the Fall 2026 opening. The application process is straightforward and compassionate — designed to learn about each veteran's individual needs so the Dunham House team can build the right care plan from day one. Questions about eligibility and the application process can be directed to Dr. Joann Schaefer-Haines, MD, at drjoann@wwfs.org. To apply or learn more, visit https://dunhamhouse.org/residency-info/
ABOUT DUNHAM HOUSE
Dunham House is Nebraska's first combat-wounded veterans assisted living facility, opening Fall 2026 in Omaha, NE. Named in honor of Medal of Honor recipient Corporal Jason L. Dunham, USMC, the facility provides long-term residential care, camaraderie, and independence for combat-wounded veterans. Dunham House is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN: 85-2199290).
John Folsom
Dunham House
+1 402-263-0101
john.folsom@dunhamhouse.org
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An assisted-living facility for veterans wounded in battle is now accepting applications.
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