Horizon Motor Approved for Up to $120K in California EV Vouchers, Class 3 Through Class 8

Horizon Motor EV line up

California customers can now access up to $120,000 in state vouchers toward the purchase of a Horizon Motor electric commercial truck.

Our full lineup, Class 3 through Class 8, is now HVIP approved. We went from zero to a complete approved electric truck line in two years. That is what we set out to do.” — Sean Jones, CEO, Horizon Motor

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Horizon Motor , an American manufacturer of zero-emission vocational trucks, today announced that its full lineup of battery electric commercial vehicles has been approved by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project ( HVIP ). The approval covers 2026 model year vehicles from Class 3 through Class 8, one of the broadest approvals in the program's history for a single manufacturer.HVIP is California's flagship clean transportation incentive program, providing point-of-sale vouchers that immediately reduce the upfront cost of qualifying zero-emission vehicles for fleet operators and businesses. Horizon Motor's approval means California customers can access vouchers at the time of purchase, with no waiting period.California fleet operators can now access up to $120,000 in state vouchers on a Class 8 Horizon Motor truck. Qualifying small businesses can access up to $330,000 in combined CARB incentives on a Class 8, including the base HVIP voucher and supplemental small business funding. For Class 3 through Class 7 vehicles, base vouchers range from $15,000 to $85,000, with small business vouchers ranging from $40,000 to $160,000.For California-based fleets, this approval can dramatically change the economics of transitioning to electric. Combined with available federal tax credits, total incentives on a single Class 8 purchase can exceed $200,000 for standard purchasers.Horizon Motor vehicles already deliver up to 60% lower fuel costs and 30 to 50% lower maintenance costs compared to diesel equivalents. HVIP approval adds a direct, day-one reduction in acquisition cost on top of those operational savings.About Horizon MotorHorizon Motor designs and assembles zero-emission vocational trucks in Athens, Ohio. The company's lineup spans delivery, cold chain and refrigeration, refuse, towing, construction, cab and chassis, and municipal applications from Class 3 through Class 8. Horizon Motor vehicles are built to perform in the most demanding duty cycles, offering some of the largest battery packs available in the commercial truck segment.Zero emissions. Full performance. Built in Ohio.For more information or to apply for an HVIP voucher, visit https://horizonmotor.com/ or contact your Horizon Motor representative.

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