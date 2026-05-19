Sheriff’s Offices Using tip411 Anonymous Tip Technology to Generate Critical Leads and Strengthen Community Engagement

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Visit the tip411 Booth 529 at the 2026 National Sheriffs’ Association Annual Conference in Omaha, Nebraska from June 8–11

Anonymous tip programs empower communities to become partners in public safety.” — Terry Halsch, President of tip411.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sheriff ’s Offices across the United States are increasingly turning to tip411 , a secure anonymous tip and community engagement platform, to generate investigative leads, improve case outcomes, and strengthen relationships with the communities they serve.Through tip411, residents can submit anonymous tips via text message, smartphone apps, or online forms, allowing investigators to receive real-time information from the public while protecting the identity of tipsters. The platform also allows law enforcement to communicate with tipsters through secure two-way anonymous chat, enabling investigators to gather additional details that can be critical to solving cases.Agencies using tip411 report that anonymous tips often provide leads that would not otherwise be reported, helping investigators address crimes ranging from narcotics trafficking and theft to wanted fugitives and suspicious activity.“Anonymous tip programs empower communities to become partners in public safety,” said Terry Halsch, President of tip411. “Sheriff’s Offices using tip411 consistently tell us that the ability to communicate anonymously with tipsters helps them develop stronger cases and generate leads they might not otherwise receive.”Sheriff’s Offices across the country have seen measurable results after launching tip411. In Ascension Parish, Louisiana, the Sheriff’s Office has credited anonymous tips submitted through the platform with helping investigators generate critical leads in criminal investigations. Similarly, the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina has highlighted how tip411 provides residents with a safe and convenient way to share information that can help deputies respond more quickly to community concerns.“We know that the community plays a vital role in keeping Bernalillo County safe,” said Bernalillo County, New Mexico Sheriff Josh Allen. “tip411 gives our residents a completely anonymous way to report crime, which will allow us to respond faster, solve cases more effectively, and continue building trust with the public.”In addition to anonymous tip reporting, tip411 allows Sheriff’s Offices to send targeted public safety alerts and notifications directly to residents’ smartphones. Agencies use these alerts to notify communities about wanted suspects, ongoing investigations, safety advisories, and emergency situations.As Sheriff’s Offices from across the country gather for the 2026 National Sheriffs’ Association Annual Conference in Omaha, Nebraska from June 8–11, tip411 will be demonstrating how agencies nationwide are using anonymous tips and mobile engagement tools to improve investigations and strengthen community partnerships.Sheriffs and command staff attending the conference are encouraged to visit the tip411 Booth 529 for a live demonstration of the platform and learn how agencies nationwide are using anonymous tips to generate leads, improve case outcomes, and build stronger relationships with the communities they serve.Law enforcement agencies interested in learning more about tip411 or scheduling a demonstration can visit: https://home.tip411.com/sheriff

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