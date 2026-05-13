Ignite X Launches the Credibility Score, the First Six-Dimension Diagnostic for How AI Engines Perceive Brands

The Credibility Score evaluates brands across six dimensions, scored 1 to 5, with total scores placing them in one of five tiers from Invisible to Category-Defining. A sample Credibility Scorecard for an anonymized B2B SaaS brand, scoring 19 out of 30 and landing in the Credible tier across the six dimensions Ignite X evaluates. Ignite X is a San Francisco Bay Area marketing and communications agency for the AI era.

Built on a Citation Analysis Showing AI Engines Pull from a Wider Surface than Most Brands Measure Today

Marketing leaders have been navigating AI search blind. The Credibility Score finally gives them a single view of how AI engines see their brand and where to fix first.” — Carmen Hughes

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite X, a San Francisco Bay Area agency recalibrating marketing and communications for the AI era, today announced the Credibility Score, the first diagnostic that measures how AI engines perceive a company and where the citation gaps are. This news comes on the heels of its recently launched Machine Relations practice. Currently, 51% of B2B software buyers now begin vendor research with an AI chatbot more often than with Google, according to a March 2026 G2 buyer survey. AI engines have quietly become the first answer most buyers see, yet most companies still measure brand strength in metrics built for a bygone search era.

The Credibility Score framework is grounded in how AI engines actually source citations. Recent Ahrefs research analyzed ChatGPT's top 1,000 cited pages and found that 67.7% comes from structural sources such as Wikipedia, brand homepages and landing pages, app store listings, and dictionary and language sites, where citations don't respond to outreach. The remaining 32.3% is reachable through content and media outreach, distributed across educational content (19.4%), reviews (5.8%), news and press coverage (5.2%), and blog content (1.9%).

The work to influence those categories is already happening across PR firms, content agencies, and in-house marketing teams. What's missing is an integrated measurement of how that work translates into AI engine perception. The Credibility Score is the first diagnostic to score brands across all six dimensions as one coordinated framework and the foundation for the treatment work that follows.

“Brands have been doing this work across multiple disciplines, but no single framework has been measuring how it all adds up to AI engine perception,” said Carmen Hughes, founder of Ignite X. "The Credibility Score measures all of it. Marketing leaders finally have a single view of how AI engines see their company, how they stack up against competitors, and which dimensions move their credibility score the fastest. That's the diagnostic the AI era has been missing.”

The Six-Dimension Rubric

Ignite X's Credibility Score evaluates a company across six dimensions. Each dimension is scored on a 1 to 5 scale, for a total possible score of 30:

1. Media Authority: Quality, recency, and domain authority of earned media coverage, weighted to your buyer audience.

2. AI Visibility: How accurately ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, and Google Gemini cite the brand.

3. Social Proof: Reviews, ratings, case studies, and customer testimonials.

4. Founder Authority: The leadership team's public credibility, bylines, speaking, and executive authority.

5. Community Presence: Organic mentions in influential buyer communities such as Reddit, Product Hunt, and Slack groups.

6. Digital Trust Signals: Verified profiles, certifications, awards, and employer brand.

Scores are aggregated into five tiers: Invisible (0 to 10), Emerging (11 to 17), Credible (18 to 23), Authoritative (24 to 28), and Category-Defining (29 to 30).

The Methodology

Each Credibility Score combines a proprietary Ignite X scoring rubric with real-time queries across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, and Gemini. The completed scorecard includes dimension scores, side-by-side competitor benchmarking against the brand's top three competitors, a radar visualization showing where AI engines get the brand right and where they get it wrong, and a prioritized list of which fixes will move the score fastest. The Credibility Score serves as the diagnostic foundation for select Machine Relations engagements.

“Most diagnostics tell you whether you're visible. Ignite X's Credibility Score told us how AI engines actually perceive us across six dimensions and where we stack up against our category. That's the level of clarity I need to make decisions about brand investment,” said Yunhao Jiao, CEO, TestSprite.

From Diagnosis to Treatment

The Credibility Score serves as the entry point to Ignite X's Machine Relations practice, the agency's new specialty focused on shaping how AI engines recommend companies. Where the Credibility Score diagnoses, Machine Relations treats. The practice spans earned media placement, structured first-party content, founder authority, and community engagement, all calibrated to the dimensions where the credibility score is weakest.

“Brands invested decades optimizing for human readers and search engines," Hughes added. "Today's new frontier is optimizing for the AI engines that increasingly sit between every buyer and every vendor decision. You can't improve what you can't measure. The Credibility Score gives marketing leaders that nuanced measurement.”

About Ignite X

Ignite X is a San Francisco Bay Area marketing and communications agency helping tech companies earn visibility in the AI era. With 200+ tech launches and 20+ years in the Bay Area, Ignite X specializes in AI search visibility, Machine Relations, executive authority, and strategic communications for startups and growth-stage companies. More information at ignitepr.com.

Editor's Note: Artwork available upon request.



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