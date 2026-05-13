Krytheon and Fortuna Business Management Consulting Expand Workforce and Enterprise Infrastructure Initiative

Krytheon Inc. Fortuna

Workforce, staffing, payroll, and enterprise workflow infrastructure integrated with Krytheon’s treasury and cross-border platform.

Modern enterprise operations involve significantly more than coordinating isolated workflows or payments.” — Aylin Orial, CEO & Chief Innovation Officer, Krytheon

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Krytheon Inc. (“Krytheon” or the “Company”), the enterprise infrastructure company developing governance-first systems for institutional treasury coordination, cross-border operational workflows, and enterprise operational environments, today announced the expansion of its strategic integration initiative with Fortuna Business Management Consulting (“Fortuna”), focused on workforce development, staffing infrastructure, payroll-support environments, operational deployment workflows, and enterprise operational systems integrated alongside Krytheon’s evolving treasury and cross-border infrastructure platform.The initiative supports Krytheon’s broader enterprise infrastructure strategy integrating treasury coordination, operational intelligence, workforce infrastructure, and enterprise workflow systems into unified governance-first operating environments designed for modern enterprise and institutional use cases.Portions of the platform are currently operating in internal and partner integration environments supporting treasury coordination, workforce-related infrastructure, operational workflow management, and enterprise coordination across multiple operational use cases.Fortuna Business Management Consulting is a veteran-owned consulting and staffing company providing IT consulting, staffing support, systems integration, workforce development, operational deployment services, contact center infrastructure, project management, and enterprise support solutions for government agencies, enterprises, and organizations across multiple industries.Under the expanded initiative, Fortuna is expected to support operational capabilities related to workforce development, staffing administration, payroll-support environments, employer-of-record support functions, operational deployment workflows, contractor and vendor support, and enterprise operational services designed to complement Krytheon’s treasury coordination and enterprise workflow infrastructure.“Modern enterprise operations involve significantly more than coordinating isolated workflows or payments,” said Aylin Orial , Chief Executive Officer and Chief Innovation Officer of Krytheon. “Organizations increasingly require integrated operational environments capable of coordinating treasury activity, workforce infrastructure, staffing support, payroll administration, and operational execution within scalable governance frameworks. Our focus is on building disciplined operational infrastructure designed to support modern enterprise coordination environments.”“We believe enterprises increasingly require integrated operational systems capable of supporting staffing, workforce administration, payroll-support workflows, and operational deployment in a more scalable and efficient manner,” said Alice Parenti, Chief Operating Officer of Fortuna. “Our work with Krytheon is focused on building practical operational infrastructure intended to support modern enterprise environments.”Jack Smith, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Fortuna, added: “The future of enterprise operations is becoming increasingly connected across workforce development, treasury infrastructure, staffing support, and operational deployment workflows. This initiative is intended to support more integrated operational systems for organizations managing complex and distributed business operations.”The current phase of development is focused on enterprise workflow integration, workforce infrastructure capabilities, operational coordination environments, treasury coordination systems, and strategic relationships involving enterprise operational infrastructure and regulated financial counterparties where applicable.Banking, custody, treasury management, foreign exchange execution, regulated payroll movement, and regulated payment activities are expected to be performed through approved financial institutions and regulated counterparties where applicable, while Krytheon’s role remains focused on orchestration, workflow coordination, operational infrastructure, evidence-based execution support, and enterprise systems integration.About Krytheon Inc.Krytheon Inc. is developing governance-first infrastructure for institutional treasury coordination, cross-border operational workflows, enterprise operational systems, and workforce-related operational environments. The Company is focused on integrating operational intelligence, workflow orchestration, treasury-routing systems, workforce infrastructure, and institutional coordination into scalable enterprise platforms designed to support modern global business operations.About Fortuna Business Management ConsultingFortuna Business Management Consulting is a veteran-owned consulting and staffing company providing IT consulting, workforce development, staffing support, systems integration, operational deployment services, contact center infrastructure, project management, and enterprise support solutions for government agencies, enterprises, and organizations across multiple industries.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated platform development, operational initiatives, integration activities, workforce infrastructure capabilities, strategic relationships, enterprise systems initiatives, and future business activities. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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