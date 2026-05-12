Miracle Surrogacy announces $3,000 grant for new surrogacy journeys through May 31
The nonprofit arm of Mexico-based Miracle Surrogacy, the Miracle Surrogacy Foundation, will provide $3,000 grants to new intended parents through May 31, 2026.CANCUN, MEXICO, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miracle Surrogacy of Mexico announced today that its nonprofit organization, the Miracle Surrogacy Foundation, will offer $3,000 grants to all new intended parents, now through May 31, 2026.
The grant applies to all new surrogacy programs in Mexico for intended parents who sign with Miracle Surrogacy before May 31. Miracle Surrogacy will complete the required paperwork for intended parents, who automatically qualify for the funds.
“Miracle Surrogacy takes corporate social responsibility seriously. We really enjoy giving back whenever we can,” said Brian Yaden, co-founder of Miracle Surrogacy.
The Miracle Surrogacy Foundation is geared toward helping surrogates beyond the support they receive through altruistic surrogacy programs. Surrogates always receive state-of-the-art fertility and pregnancy care, as well as reimbursement for lost wages and anticipated income disruptions. The Miracle Surrogacy Foundation is privately funded and does not seek fundraising from intended parents. A portion of every surrogacy program’s income is provided to the nonprofit to assist surrogates with job training, home improvements, education for themselves or their children and other benefits.
“The Miracle Surrogacy Foundation has always supported our amazing surrogates, but also helps intended parents to the extent possible,” Yaden explained. “When funding is available, we try to help our clients who hit some bumps in the road on their journeys, and when possible, to help all our intended parents getting started.”
Since 2021, when the Supreme Court of Mexico legalized surrogacy in Mexico, the industry has blossomed there, as an alternative to the high costs of surrogacy and long waits for surrogates in the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries. Yaden emphasized the importance of surrogate screening and care. “Our focus has always been on conducting in-depth surrogate screening, and providing state-of-the-art medical care throughout the entire pregnancy, ensuring these very special women are cared for, loved and respected,” Yaden said.
For more information about surrogacy in Mexico, email Miracle Surrogacy at info@MiracleSurrogacy.com or visit MiracleSurrogacy.com
About Miracle Surrogacy:
Miracle Surrogacy, headquartered in Miami, is the longest-established surrogacy agency in Mexico, with more than 12 years of providing full-service surrogacy programs. The company is also the largest, with more than 75 English-speaking staff members at offices in Cancun, Mexico; Mexico City, Mexico; and Mérida, Mexico. Miracle Surrogacy’s surrogacy programs in Mexico are affordable, at approximately one-third the cost of surrogacy in the United States. The company facilitates nearly 250 births annually, more than all other surrogacy agencies in Mexico combined. Miracle Surrogacy is renowned for its transparency and ethical treatment of surrogates, which has resulted in it being the only surrogacy agency with a surplus of fully screened surrogates, with embryo transfers conducted in only 8 to 10 weeks. Miracle Surrogacy also has the largest egg bank in Mexico with more than 300 internationally diverse egg donors.
Carlos Ruiz
Miracle Surrogacy of Mexico, LLC
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Miracle Surrogacy history video, This is Miracle
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