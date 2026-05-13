H2Ocean Highlights Natural Oral Care Innovation at the Texas Dental Association Annual Meeting 2026

H2Ocean- First in First Aid Dr. Rajiv Saini and Eddie Kolos at the H2Ocean booth during the Texas Dental Association Annual Meeting in San Antonio, Texas. Booth visitors receiving samples of H2Ocean Healing Rinse Mouthwash during the Texas Dental Association Annual Meeting in San Antonio, Texas. Dr. Rajiv Saini interacting with booth visitors at the Texas Dental Association Annual Meeting, discussing how mineral rich sea salt based Healing Rinse Mouthwash support oral health and help maintain a balanced oral microbiome. H2Ocean Healing Rinse Sea Salt Mouthwash

Dental professionals at the Texas Dental Association Meeting explored the benefits of H2Ocean Healing Rinse and natural sea salt based oral care.

Dental professionals were excited to learn how H2Ocean has pioneered natural sea salt based oral care focused on patient comfort and alcohol free innovation.” — Eddie Kolos, Inventor and CEO, H2Ocean

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- H2Ocean participated in the Texas Dental Association (TDA) Meeting held May 7–9, 2026, at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. The event brought together thousands of dental professionals, educators, exhibitors, and industry leaders from across the country for continuing education, networking, and discussions surrounding the future of dentistry.Representing H2Ocean at the event were Eddie Kolos, Founder and CEO of H2Ocean, and Dr. Rajiv Saini, Chief Scientific Officer, who spent extensive time engaging with attendees and discussing the growing interest in biologically compatible and natural oral care solutions. Throughout the meeting, the H2Ocean team distributed samples of H2Ocean Healing Rinse Mouthwash and educated dental professionals about the science behind sea salt based oral care. Booth visitors showed strong interest in learning how mineral rich Red Sea salt formulations may offer a gentler and more patient friendly alternative to many conventional mouthwashes formulated with alcohol, artificial dyes, harsh chemicals, and synthetic fluoride.Attendees participated in detailed discussions regarding oral tissue compatibility, patient comfort, dry mouth management, post procedural oral hygiene, and the increasing demand for alcohol free oral care solutions. Many dental professionals expressed enthusiasm about products that support oral hygiene without causing the burning sensation and irritation often associated with stronger alcohol based rinses. “Hearing dental professionals discuss the need for cleaner and more microbiome friendly oral care solutions was extremely rewarding,” said Eddie Kolos, Founder and CEO of H2Ocean. “Many attendees were genuinely amazed to learn that this level of sea salt based oral care innovation has been led and developed by H2Ocean for years. The conversations around natural healthcare, patient comfort, and mineral-based formulations created tremendous excitement throughout the meeting.” Eddie further noted that many dental professionals appreciated learning about the company’s long standing commitment to developing naturally derived healthcare products supported by scientific rationale, manufacturing quality, and innovation.Dr. Rajiv Saini, Chief Scientific Officer at H2Ocean, also engaged attendees in scientific discussions regarding the role of mineral rich Red Sea salt, xylitol, and lysozyme in oral care formulations. Conversations explored how naturally derived ingredients may help support oral cleanliness while maintaining greater comfort for sensitive oral tissues. “H2Ocean Healing Rinse was designed around the concept of biological compatibility and patient-centered oral care,” said Dr. Rajiv Saini. “Dental professionals showed strong interest in understanding how unrefined Red Sea salt differs from heavily processed salt systems and why mineral rich formulations may provide a more balanced approach for oral health.” H2Ocean Healing Rinse Mouthwash continues to gain recognition for its unique formulation approach. Unlike many traditional oral rinses that rely heavily on alcohol based antiseptic systems, Healing Rinse combines Red Sea salt, naturally occurring trace minerals, xylitol, and lysozyme in an alcohol free formulation designed to support oral hygiene while remaining gentle on oral tissues.The company also discussed how unrefined Red Sea salt retains naturally occurring minerals that are often removed during heavy salt processing and refinement. Dental professionals expressed considerable interest in the idea that mineral rich oral care formulations may help support a healthier and more comfortable oral environment. For over 25 years, H2Ocean has focused on developing sea salt based products across oral care, wound care, skin care, tattoo and piercing aftercare, and related healthcare applications. The company continues to advance educational initiatives and scientific discussions surrounding mineral based formulations and biologically compatible healthcare products.The exhibit hall interactions reflected a broader shift within dentistry toward preventive, patient-centered, and oral microbiome friendly healthcare solutions. Many attendees were particularly interested in how natural oral care products may complement implant maintenance, post-operative oral hygiene, oral sensitivity management, and supportive care for patients experiencing oral discomfort due to cancer treatment. The Texas Dental Association Meeting is recognized as one of the major dental meetings in Texas, bringing together dental teams, manufacturers, clinicians, and educators for advanced learning opportunities and exposure to emerging technologies and innovations shaping the future of dentistry.

H2Ocean Attending Texas Dental Association Annual Conference, San Antonio, 2026- Recap Video

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