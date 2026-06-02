CV6 Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Chris Takimoto to Board as CV6-168 Advances Through Phase 1a

CV6 Therapeutics Chris Takimoto, MD, PhD.

What attracted me to CV6 is the translational rationale underlying the program and its focus on enhancing the activity of therapies that remain central to cancer treatment.” — Chris Takimoto, MD, PhD

BELFAST, COUNTY DOWN, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CV6 Therapeutics today announced the appointment of internationally recognized oncology drug developer Dr. Chris Takimoto to its Board of Directors as the company advances its lead program, CV6-168, through Phase 1a clinical development.

Dr. Takimoto currently serves as Global Chief Medical Officer at START Center for Cancer Research and brings more than three decades of experience in oncology drug development, translational medicine, and early-stage clinical strategy. Throughout his career, he has played leadership roles in the development of numerous oncology therapies across biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and clinical research organizations.

Prior to joining the CV6 Board, Dr. Takimoto served as Chief Medical Officer of Forty Seven, Inc., which was acquired by Gilead Sciences, where he subsequently became Senior Vice President of Oncology. He also held senior oncology leadership positions at Janssen Research & Development, part of Johnson & Johnson.

"Chris has contributed to the development of multiple oncology therapies across both biotechnology and pharmaceutical organizations," said Robert D. Ladner, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CV6 Therapeutics. "As the CV6-168 program continues to advance through clinical development, his experience in translational oncology, early clinical strategy, and combination therapy development will be highly valuable to the company."

CV6-168 is a potential first-in-class small molecule designed to selectively inhibit dUTPase, a key regulator of uracil incorporation into DNA. The program is being developed in combination with thymidylate synthase-directed therapies such as 5-fluorouracil (5-FU), a cornerstone treatment used across multiple major cancer types worldwide, including colorectal, pancreatic, gastric, esophageal, lung, breast, and head and neck cancers.

In preclinical studies, modulation of this pathway has been associated with uracil-mediated replication stress, activation of innate immune signaling pathways, and enhanced anti-tumor activity when combined with TS-directed therapies. The ongoing Phase 1a study is evaluating CV6-168 in patients with advanced metastatic solid tumors and is designed to assess safety, pharmacokinetics, and translational biomarkers relevant to biological activity and mechanism. The study is registered with the ISRCTN clinical trials registry (ISRCTN12434145).

"What attracted me to CV6 is the translational rationale underlying the program and its focus on enhancing the activity of therapies that remain central to cancer treatment," said Dr. Takimoto. "I look forward to supporting the company as the clinical program continues to evolve."

The appointment comes as CV6 advances CV6-168 through Phase 1a clinical development and expands its broader oncology and inflammatory disease pipeline.

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About CV6 Therapeutics:

CV6 Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing investigational therapies for oncology and inflammatory disease. The company's programs are centered on uracil-DNA metabolism and therapeutic approaches designed to enhance the activity of established standards of care.

CV6 is headquartered in Belfast, Northern Ireland, with research facilities at Queen's University Belfast's Patrick G. Johnston Centre for Cancer Research.

For more information, visit as www.cv6t.com or follow CV6 Therapeutics on LinkedIn.

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