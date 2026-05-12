2wrap.com Becomes First Wrap Shop to Provide Customers with an AI Tool That Visualizes Wrap Colors on Their Own Vehicle

2wrap.com offers customers a free AI visualization tool at 2wrap.com/AI — shown here on an Audi Sport, comparing the original finish with a deep red wrap option before any installation begins. 2wrap.com completes a full body wrap on a Porsche — from white to black, including the interior panels. Design, print, and installation handled entirely in-house at 2wrap.com.

2wrap.com offers customers free credits to visualize wrap colors on their own car at 2wrap.com/AI — before scheduling a consultation or committing to a color.

Customers deserve the time to explore their options without pressure. That is why we made this tool available online — so they can decide at home, on their own terms.” — Van Tilborg Peter

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2wrap.com, a visual communications and vehicle wrap specialist with operations in California and Belgium, has made an AI color visualization tool available to its customers at 2wrap.com/AI. The tool allows any visitor to upload a photo of their own vehicle and see any wrap color or finish applied in photorealistic quality, before making contact with the company.

The tool is developed by Wrap Up!, a software company that builds technology exclusively for the vehicle wrap industry, and is available at wrap-up.ai. It requires no account and no prior knowledge of wrapping. A customer uploads a photo of their vehicle, selects from a catalog of colors and finishes from brands including Inozetek, 3M, and other leading vinyl suppliers, and receives a photorealistic result based on their actual car — not a generic model. Five credits are provided at no cost, giving customers the opportunity to compare multiple options before deciding. Each visualization takes under one minute.

2wrap.com has operated in the wrapping industry for more than 30 years and carries out design, print, and installation entirely in-house, working with premium vinyl brands including Inozetek and 3M. The company has long provided clients with visual previews of their projects before work begins. Making that step available on the website reflects 2wrap.com's approach to the client relationship: customers are given the time and freedom to explore options on their own terms, without pressure to decide on the spot. When they do arrive for a consultation, they come prepared.

"Showing a client what their vehicle will look like before we touch it has always been part of how we work," said Peter Van Tilborg, founder of 2wrap.com. "This tool gives customers the ability to do that themselves, at home, before they even call us. They come to the consultation knowing what they want. That makes the entire process better for everyone."

The AI visualization tool is the latest in a series of online tools 2wrap.com has introduced to help customers make informed decisions before visiting the shop. The company also offers a 3D wrap simulator on its website, which allows customers to preview wrap designs on a three-dimensional vehicle model. 2wrap.com has consistently been among the first wrap specialists to bring this type of technology to its client-facing website, reflecting a long-standing approach to combining craft expertise with practical digital tools.

2wrap.com operates from Westlake Village, California, and Weelde, Belgium, serving clients across both markets across automotive, commercial, fleet, marine, and architectural applications.

The tool is accessible at 2wrap.com/AI. Five free credits are available to any visitor without registration. Customers wishing to request a quote can do so at 2wr.app or by phone at +1 (310) 775 0717 (California) or +32 468 30 83 90 (Belgium).

About 2wrap.com

2wrap.com is a full-service visual communications and wrapping specialist with more than 30 years of experience. The company designs, prints, and installs vinyl wraps across automotive, commercial, fleet, marine, and architectural applications — entirely in-house. 2wrap.com operates from Westlake Village, California, and Weelde, Belgium. For more information, visit 2wrap.com.

Contact:

Peter Van Tilborg

Founder, 2wrap.com

peter@2wrap.com

2wrap.com

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