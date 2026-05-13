Rowan Foundation Announces 2026 Scholarship Winners During National Women's Health Week

Voices of Tomorrow Scholarship, offered to women pursuing undergraduate degrees in English or creative writing The Rowan Foundation Resilience in Writing scholarship is offered to undergraduate women who have experienced a blood clot or clotting disorder and are pursuing degrees in English or creative writing Rowan Foundation logo

Four Undergraduate Women Awarded Scholarships for Excellence in Creative Writing Including One Recognizing Resilience Following a Blood Clot Experience

The quality, honesty, and depth of these submissions were remarkable, and we look forward to continuing and expanding this effort in the years ahead.” — David Rowan, Rowan Foundation Founder

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of National Women’s Health Week, the Rowan Foundation today announced the recipients of its 2026 scholarship awards, honoring four undergraduate women whose writing reflects creativity and insight, and, in one case, personal resilience shaped by experience with a blood clot or a clotting disorder.Selected from a competitive pool of 248 applicants nationwide, each recipient will receive a $1,000 award through one of the Foundation’s two scholarship programs: the Alexandra Rowan Voices of Tomorrow Scholarships, which recognize excellence in poetry, nonfiction, and fiction, and the Alexandra Rowan Resilience in Writing Scholarship, awarded to a student whose academic and creative experience has been influenced by a blood-clotting experience.“This program is deeply personal to our family,” said David Rowan, Founder of the Rowan Foundation. “Our daughter Alexandra loved writing and had a remarkable ability to express herself with clarity and depth. Supporting young women as they develop their voices is a meaningful way for us to honor her.“We were incredibly impressed by the quality and thoughtfulness of the submissions,” Rowan added. “These students are using writing not only as a creative outlet but also as a way to reflect, connect, and make an impact.”2026 Scholarship RecipientsAlexandra Rowan Voices of Tomorrow Scholarship — PoetrySusan Coyle, Kent State University at KentAlexandra Rowan Voices of Tomorrow Scholarship — NonfictionJordan Montero, University of California-BerkeleyAlexandra Rowan Voices of Tomorrow Scholarship — FictionZuri Scales, Towson UniversityAlexandra Rowan Resilience in Writing ScholarshipRebecca Mlapah, Brown UniversityThe Resilience in Writing Scholarship represents a unique national effort to support undergraduate women whose educational and creative paths have been affected by personal health experiences related to blood clots, an area often under-recognized in broader women’s health conversations.“Year one of this program exceeded our expectations in every respect,” Rowan stressed. “The quality, honesty, and depth of these submissions were remarkable. We are incredibly encouraged by the response and look forward to continuing and expanding this effort in the years ahead to support even more young women and lift even more voices.”The Rowan Foundation launched its scholarship program to support emerging writers and underscore the role of lived experience in shaping conversations about women’s health. Through initiatives such as its Patient & Community Advisory Group and national storytelling efforts, the Foundation continues to elevate women’s voices, inform patient-centered care, and raise awareness of blood clot risks across a woman’s lifespan, from birth control and family planning to pregnancy, childbirth, and menopause.Explore the Foundation’s writing initiative and learn more about its scholarship program About the Rowan FoundationThe Rowan Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing awareness and education about women’s health and blood clots. Founded in memory of Alexandra Rowan, the Foundation honors her life and legacy following her sudden death at age 23 from a pulmonary embolism, a blood clot in her lung linked to hormonal birth control. Alexandra had recently graduated from the University of Pittsburgh, where she studied English and creative writing.Today, the Foundation empowers women with the information and resources essential for making informed healthcare decisions and elevates the patient voice through storytelling, education, and advocacy.Learn more about women's health and clotting

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