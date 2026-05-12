207 Acres in the Mohawk River Valley Up for Auction by Tranzon Auction Company

207 Acres in Little Falls, NY

Prime Adirondack Mountain Property to Sell at or Above Minimum Bid of $200,000

LITTLE FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tranzon Auction Properties is excited to announce the public auction of an extraordinary 207-acre parcel located at 1601 NY-29, Little Falls. This unique property sits at the base of the Adirondack Mountains in the picturesque Mohawk River Valley, offering unmatched access to outdoor recreation and natural beauty.Boasting 2,000 feet of frontage, extensive trails, and a scenic pond, the land is ideal for hunting, snowmobiling, and camping. Surrounded by open space and conveniently close to the City of Little Falls, Saratoga Springs, Utica, and Schenectady, it presents a rare opportunity for buyers seeking adventure, privacy, and easy access to amenities.“The property sites on the hill with some beautiful views, the seller has been selling of some trees and has cleared some sites in the middle.” Said Bob Dann, Auctioneer “It would be great as a campground getaway wit some charming log cabins.”The auction is guaranteed to sell at or above the minimum bid of $200,000. Tranzon Auction Properties encourages interested parties to explore this remarkable offering, which is loaded with potential for both personal and investment purposes.For more information about the auction process, property details, or to schedule a viewing, please contact Tranzon or visit their website at www.Tranzon.com/AL26003 . Tranzon is a leading real estate auction firm specializing in high-value properties across the United States. Their team is dedicated to providing transparent, competitive bidding and expert guidance for buyers and sellers alike.Questions concerning the property or how to bid and buy please contact Bob Dann at215-850-5466 and/or bdann@tranzon.com.

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