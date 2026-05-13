Montana Society Launches Cross-Country '12 Principles Across America' Tour

Executive Producer Dean Andersen launches the "12 Principles Across America" documentary journey aboard the legendary Moose Bus.

Cross-country documentary journey explores recovery, history, and transformation aboard the legendary Moose Bus.

Dean is one of the rare individuals who combines vision, generosity, and execution at such a high level.” — Tim Ryan and Jennifer Gimenez-Ryan, Dope to Hope

EMIGRANT, MT, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most High Media, in cooperation with Montana Society Executive Producer Dean Andersen, announces “12 Principles Across America.”

On May 22, Montana Society Executive Producer Dean Andersen and the 12 Principles Across America production team will depart Paradise Valley, Montana, aboard the legendary “Moose Bus” — a restored 1987 Silver Eagle RV transformed into a moving storytelling platform for a cinematic cross-country documentary journey exploring recovery, Americana, history, service, and personal transformation.

Produced in cooperation with Most High Media, the journey serves as a new extension of the Montana Society universe, connecting historic American landmarks and communities to principles of perseverance, courage, surrender, integrity, service, and renewal.

The cross-country production will conclude on June 6 at The Wilson House in East Dorset, Vermont, during Bill Wilson Day celebrations.

At the center of the broader Montana Society initiative is a story-driven educational platform featuring 90 cinematic lessons and companion episodes exploring recovery principles, purpose, and transformation through documentary storytelling and real-life experiences.

The journey will culminate with Andersen formally donating a historic property connected to the Wilson family in East Dorset, Vermont in support of preservation efforts tied to recovery history and future community impact. A public raffle for the iconic Moose Bus will also help support future educational storytelling initiatives.

“What Dean is doing goes beyond preservation of a historic property. He is helping preserve a place where people come to reconnect with hope, healing, and community,” said representatives connected to The Wilson House Foundation.

“Jennifer and I have met a lot of people in recovery work over the years, and Dean is one of the rare individuals who combines vision, generosity, and execution at such a high level,” said Tim Ryan and Jennifer Gimenez-Ryan of Dope to Hope. “The fact that he helped create and organize 90 lessons and episodes tied to recovery principles, storytelling, and personal growth speaks to both his creativity and his commitment to helping people.”

Most High Media is a Georgia-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit production company focused on cinematic educational storytelling and workforce development. The company recently completed production tied to a Georgia Opioid Crisis Abatement Trust grant supporting the creation of 90 educational lessons and episodes connected to the Montana Society initiative.

The series retraces the road chronologically across America — step by step, principle by principle — turning the landscape itself into a map of transformation.

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