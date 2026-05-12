Yocale.ai Inc. Announces Start of Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yocale.ai Inc. ("Yocale.ai" or the "Company") (CSE: YAI) is pleased to announce that its Class A common shares (the “Common Shares”) have begun trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol 'YAI' effective at market open on May 7, 2026."Small business owners are the backbone of the economy, and for too long the tools, the insights, and the leverage that drive corporate America have been out of their reach," said Aydin Asli, Chief Executive Officer. "Yocale.ai's underlying technology was built over more than a decade alongside service business owners, people who understood the challenges of running a salon, a med-spa, or a wellness practice because they lived them.”Yocale.ai enters market with its product already built: a single configurable operating system that combines SaaS and embedded fintech to unify bookings, payments, client engagement, and day-to-day operations for service businesses across beauty and wellness. The Company's focus is commercial growth, directing investment toward scaling value already embedded in the platform.Yocale.ai's vision goes further. A unified platform spanning bookings, payments, and client relationships with embedded fintech, CRM, and scheduling sitting on the same system, so AI can read the full operation in real time, anticipate demand before it shows up, support smarter pricing decisions, and personalize every client touchpoint at scale. The result is a business that runs itself smarter every day, learning from every transaction, every interaction, and every signal. Operational intelligence once reserved for national chains, built for every independent salon, med-spa, and wellness operator.The listing on the CSE is a large part of how we execute and scale our mission.Market Making AgreementThe Company also announces that it has engaged Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with Canadian Securities Exchange policies. ITG will trade the Company's Common Shares on the CSE and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Common Shares.The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. ITG will receive compensation of $5,500 per month. Either party may terminate the agreement on 30 days' notice. The agreement contains no performance factors, and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.Name: Jeff GambleEmail: jeffgamble@itg84.comPhone: 416-583-5825Address: 33 Yonge St., Suite 420 Toronto, ON M5E 1G4About Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc.Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto-based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, ITG leverages its own proprietary technology to deliver high-quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.About Yocale.aiYocale.ai Inc. (CSE: YAI) is an AI-powered operating system for the beauty and wellness industry, serving everyone from independent salons and med-spas to multi-location wellness brands. Combining SaaS, embedded fintech, and AI automation in a single configurable platform, Yocale.ai unifies bookings, payments, client engagement, and day-to-day operations on one system, giving AI the end-to-end visibility no point solution can match. The technology is built on more than a decade of development through the Yocale platform, which has supported thousands of service providers across more than 22 countries. Yocale.ai is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Learn more at www.yocale.ai This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.Yocale.ai Contact:Aydin AsliChief Executive Officer & Director350-889 Harbourside DriveNorth Vancouver, British Columbia V7P 3S1Phone: 1 855-996-2253Email: aydin.asli@yocale.aiWebsite: www.yocale.ai ITG Contact:Jeff Gamble33 Yonge St., Suite 420Toronto, ON M5E 1G4Phone: 1 416-583-5825Email: jeffgamble@itg84.comCAUTIONARY NOTES REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATIONThis press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: Yocale.ai’s software platform, plans, expectations, business, projections, operations and growth.The forward-looking information reflect Yocale.ai’s beliefs and assumptions with respect to, but not limited to: management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, success of the Company's business; currency exchange rates; availability of funds for the Company's business plans and strategy; no unplanned delays or interruptions in the Company’s business and operations; and the ability to comply with applicable laws.Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks include, but are not limited to; the inherent risks involved in the general securities markets; risks related to our ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties risks inherent to Yocale.ai’s business generally and relating to historical and future financial results as it relates to Yocale.ai’s financial condition or results; Yocale.ai’s ability to meet capital raising and investment targets; the effect of reductions or increases in Yocale.ai’s borrowing costs; exposure to counterparties and partners, including ability and willingness of such parties to satisfy contractual obligations in a timely manner; future capital expenditures; demand for Yocale.ai’s services; the development and execution of Yocale.ai’s plans; the availability and cost of labour, materials, services and infrastructure; applicable laws and government policies; and the risks identified in our filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada.Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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