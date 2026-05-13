ProRx Recognizes Women’s Health Month With a Focus on Support for Preventive, Midlife and Longevity-Focused Care

Access to Quality Therapies Takes on Greater Importance as Healthcare Practices Expand Women’s Services

EXTON, PA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProRx Pharma, the leading health and wellness 503B outsourcing facility, today recognized Women’s Health Month by highlighting the role of quality-focused pharmacy partnerships as healthcare practices expand services for women across the lifespan.National Women’s Health Week, observed during Women’s Health Month, is led by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office on Women’s Health and takes place May 10-16, 2026, with the theme “Prevention, Innovation, and Impact: A New Era in Women’s Health.” This year’s focus areas include prevention and early detection; sex-specific biology and the hormonal foundations of women’s health; chronic disease; midlife health; aging and longevity; and innovation, translation and the future of women’s health. Together, these priorities point to a wider view of women’s health—one that includes prevention, midlife care, long-term wellness and the systems needed to support care over time.For healthcare practices, that shift brings practical considerations. As providers build or expand services for women during different stages of life, they need pharmacy partners that can help support ordering processes, documentation, consistency and access to compounded preparations personalized for women’s specific health needs.“Women’s health is becoming more proactive, more personalized and more connected to long-term wellness,” said Kurt Lunkwitz, chief executive officer of ProRx Pharma. “For healthcare providers, that means quality and operational reliability matter when compounded medications are prescribed. ProRx Pharma’s role is to help medical practices work with a 503B outsourcing partner that understands the documentation, testing and consistency they need.”ProRx provides sterile and non-sterile compounded preparations to healthcare providers, medical clinics, physician offices and other qualified organizations. Its catalog includes compounded preparations across several provider-focused categories.As women’s health care continues to evolve, many medical practices are looking beyond isolated services and toward more comprehensive care models that address prevention, midlife health, hormone-related care, aging, longevity and overall wellness. ProRx works with those practices through a 503B outsourcing model centered on quality processes, documentation, fulfillment support and hands-on customer service.“Women’s Health Month is an important reminder that better care depends not only on clinical innovation, but also on the pharmacy partnerships to support it,” Lunkwitz said. “For physician practices serving women across different life stages, a 503B outsourcing partner can be an important part of building more personalized care.”About ProRx PharmaProRx Pharma is an FDA-registered, cGMP 503B outsourcing facility committed to delivering compliant, high-quality compounded preparations to physician practices, medical clinics, and med spas across the country. With a focus on regulatory alignment, operational reliability, and customer service, ProRx partners with providers to support access to essential therapies. For more information, connect with ProRx on LinkedIn and Facebook or visit prorxpharma.com

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