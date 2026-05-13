Linqia Unveils Automated Comments to Power the Next Era of Influencer Marketing

How Linqia DM Works

Linqia’s new offering, Linqia DM, in partnership with Manychat and Stampede Social, enables brands to automate conversations, capture leads, and drive sales.

Creators are incredible at starting conversations, and passionate about sharing products and brands that work for them, but brands need a scalable way to keep that conversation going.” — Daniel Schotland, Chief Product & Business Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linqia, the leading independent influencer marketing agency in the US, today announced a new chat capability to enable brands to turn comments on sponsored creator posts into commerce moments.Brands have long desired a better way for creators to drive actionability in their posts, beyond the limited functionality of linking in Instagram stories or sending people to a creator's link in bio. With this new capability, the creator’s comments section turns into a platform where brands can engage more deeply with consumers and seamlessly direct them to branded experiences like sweepstakes, product pages, sign-up forms, and more.“Buying decisions are increasingly happening inside social conversations. Influencer marketing can’t stop at awareness; it has to convert in the moment of engagement,” said Anna Tutckaia, VP of Growth at Manychat. “By using automation to power comments and DMs, creators and brands can turn everyday interactions into personalized conversations that move people from discovery to action.”Influencer marketing has become a core advertising channel with US spending expected to grow 15.7% in 2026 and reach $13.7 billion by 2027 according to eMarketer forecasts Brands are looking to do more with comments in sponsored posts, with a recent Buffer report finding that Instagram posts in which the creator has replied to comments see 21% more engagement.How It Works:When a viewer comments on a creator’s post, replies to a Story, or sends a direct message, that creator’s handle will automatically follow-up with approved brand links, product pages, or answers to common questions. Brands can dictate exact responses to specific consumer comments across platforms including Instagram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and TikTok.Because the solution is fully embedded into Linqia’s influencer campaigns, brands can design automated conversation flows that:→ Instantly reply to comments on creator posts→ Respond to DMs and Story mentions→ Deliver personalized offers, links, and content→ Qualify leads and capture first-party data→ Route inquiries or handle basic customer support“Creators are incredible at starting conversations, and passionate about sharing products and brands that work for them, but brands need a scalable way to keep that conversation going” said Daniel Schotland, Chief Product & Business Officer at Linqia. “By partnering with the leaders in conversational marketing, we’re excited to make this easy for our customers, and support them in nurturing their audience relationships while also driving measurable ROI from their influencer campaigns.”Designed for the next phase of influencer marketing, one where engagement doesn’t end in the comment section, Linqia customers can now activate their creator partnerships to drive awareness, leads, and sales at scale.The true value of influencer marketing has moved beyond the 'like' and into the 'action',” said Jeff Dwoskin, CEO of Stampede Social. “By integrating our social commerce tools with Linqia’s platform, we are giving brands the ability to capture the high-intent energy found in the comments section.”About Linqia:Linqia is the leading independent influencer marketing agency in the US. Leveraging our AI-powered proprietary technology platform, Resonate, we work with some of the world’s leading brands to develop and execute creatively compelling creator-led strategies that deliver full-funnel results. For more information, visit https://www.linqia.com

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