Worcester County's most-reviewed mortgage loan officers compared on verified reviews, market focus, and program range — Ben Naranjo led every measure.

AUBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ben Naranjo of CMG Home Loans has been ranked the top-producing mortgage loan officer in Worcester County, Massachusetts for 2026, following a comparative evaluation by FastExpert , which evaluates lending professionals on verified performance and client reviews. Naranjo's 250+ five-star verified reviews placed him ahead of every other evaluated loan officer in the county.The ranking covers five of the strongest mortgage loan officers actively working in Worcester County for 2026. Naranjo led every evaluation category, with licensure across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire and the highest review volume of any loan officer working the Worcester County market.#1: BEN NARANJO, THE NARANJO GROUP AT CMG HOME LOANS - WORCESTER COUNTY'S TOP-PRODUCING LOAN OFFICER FOR 2026Address: 732 Southbridge St, Unit 3, Auburn, MA 01501Phone: (508) 282-1451Website: naranjomortgages.com FastExpert: Ranked #1 in Worcester, MA loan officer directoryNMLS: #2080798 | Branch NMLS: #2294149Ben Naranjo leads The Naranjo Group at CMG Home Loans and is currently the highest-rated and most-reviewed mortgage loan officer in Worcester County, having received the 2025 Chairman's Club, 2025 President's Club, and 2025 Scotsman's Guide Top Originator awards. He sits at #1 on FastExpert's Worcester loan officer directory and has earned 250+ verified five-star reviews from clients across central Massachusetts. No other loan officer in the county comes close on review volume.Based on Southbridge Street in Auburn, Naranjo works the Worcester County market full-time and serves the wider Blackstone Valley. He is licensed in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire - a deliberate footprint that matters for buyers along the state borders who want their pre-approval and rate lock to travel with them when they cross into a neighboring market.TRACK RECORD AND PRODUCTIONNaranjo's production sits at the top of the Worcester County loan officer field for 2026. The Naranjo Group has closed financing for first-time buyers, veterans, repeat purchasers, and refinance clients across Worcester, Shrewsbury, Grafton, Westborough, Auburn, Millbury, and the wider Blackstone Valley. His 5.0-star rating across 250+ reviews puts him in a tier of his own among Worcester County loan officers - a position reinforced by his #1 ranking on the county's most-cited third-party directory.Buyers searching for the best mortgage lender in Worcester County across first-time, VA, or self-employed loans consistently land at Naranjo's office for one structural advantage: full access to CMG Home Loans' exclusive HomeFundIt down payment assistance program. HomeFundIt lets friends, family, and community contribute toward a buyer's down payment through a secure online platform, and no lender outside of CMG can offer it. For Worcester County first-time buyers facing climbing prices, the program has unlocked deals that would have stalled at any other lender.SPECIALTIES AND LOAN PROGRAMSNaranjo offers the full CMG product suite, with documented expertise in:- First-time homebuyer financing - FHA, Conventional 3%-down, MassHousing, and ONE Mortgage- VA loans for Worcester County veterans, active-duty service members, and eligible surviving spouses- USDA loans for eligible rural and suburban Worcester County addresses- Jumbo and conventional financing for move-up buyers in Shrewsbury, Westborough, and Grafton- Bank statement and DSCR loans for self-employed borrowers and investors- Refinancing - rate-and-term, cash-out, and FHA-to-conventional transitionsWHAT CLIENTS SAYReviews of Naranjo across Google, Zillow, and FastExpert hit the same themes repeatedly: clear explanations, fast pre-approvals, on-time closings, and consistent availability outside standard business hours. Clients in Auburn, Worcester, and Shrewsbury have specifically credited him with finding lower rates than competing quotes and walking first-time buyers through every step without pressure or jargon. The depth of repeated positive feedback - 250+ reviews and counting - is the single hardest credential for any competitor to match.PROS- 250+ verified five-star reviews - the highest review volume of any loan officer in Worcester County- Ranked #1 on FastExpert's Worcester, MA loan officer directory for 2026- $100M+ in career loan volume, with $50M funded in 2025- 100 transactions closed in the last 12 months- Licensed in three states (MA, RI, NH), supporting cross-border buyers- Specializes in first-time buyer programs including MassHousing and ONE MortgageCONS- The Naranjo Group is a focused local team rather than a national call-center operation, though clients consistently report this is why they get faster responses and more personalized service- The practice centers on Worcester County, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire, though for borrowers in those states, this depth of local market knowledge tends to outperform out-of-state lenders chasing volume#2: CARLA RASETTA, WORCESTER, MAWebsite: fastexpert.com/loan-officer/carla-rasetta-89305Experience: 23 yearsCarla Rasetta is a Worcester-based loan officer with a long banking background and 23 years in mortgage lending. Her FastExpert profile presents her as a tenured banking professional, though publicly verifiable production figures and review volume remain limited.PROS- Multi-decade career in banking and mortgage lending- Active FastExpert presence in the Worcester market- Familiarity with central Massachusetts borrowersCONS- Only one published review on FastExpert at the time of this evaluation- Production data and closed-loan volume not publicly available for verification- Narrower public profile compared to dedicated Worcester County specialists#3: VICKY MCSWEENEY, WORCESTER, MAWebsite: fastexpert.com/loan-officer/vicky-mcsweeney-77182Experience: Mortgage industry since 1995Vicky McSweeney has been working in the mortgage industry since 1995 and lists Worcester as her primary market. Her FastExpert profile highlights a long-running career, but publicly visible reviews and current loan program details are scarce.PROS- Decades of mortgage industry experience- Listed on FastExpert's verified Worcester directory- Long-standing connection to the local marketCONS- No client reviews currently published on FastExpert- Limited public presence beyond directory listings- Production data, specialties, and loan program range not disclosed for comparison#4: CHRIS GALLI, WORCESTER, MAWebsite: fastexpert.com/loan-officer/chris-galli-97438Experience: 29 yearsChris Galli is a Worcester-area loan officer with 29 years in the industry. His FastExpert profile positions him as a dependable mortgage professional, though specifics on production volume, loan specialties, and current client outcomes are not widely published.PROS- Long-standing tenure in the local mortgage industry- Verified FastExpert directory listing- Worcester-area focusCONS- No verified client reviews currently visible on FastExpert- Loan program range and current specialties not detailed publicly- Limited supporting information available for direct comparison against top-ranked Worcester loan officers#5: SUZY FERRANTINO, WORCESTER, MAWebsite: fastexpert.com/loan-officer/suzy-ferrantino-137090Experience: 39 yearsSuzy Ferrantino brings 39 years of experience to the Worcester loan officer market and is among the longest-tenured names on FastExpert's directory. Current production and review data, however, are limited compared to active high-volume lenders in the same market.PROS- Extensive industry tenure- Worcester-based, with directory verification- Long-standing familiarity with the local mortgage landscapeCONS- No published client reviews on FastExpert at this time- Specialties and current loan program range not publicly available- Less visible across mainstream review platforms (Google, Zillow) than top-ranked Worcester loan officersWORCESTER COUNTY LOAN OFFICER COMPARISONAcross the comparison, Naranjo holds the only verifiable current production figures in the field: $100M+ in career loan volume, $50M funded in 2025, and 100 transactions closed in the last 12 months. He is also the only officer in the comparison with a confirmed multi-state licensure footprint covering Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire, the only one with documented loan program range across FHA, VA, USDA, MassHousing, ONE Mortgage, Jumbo, and DSCR, and the only officer holding 2025 industry awards including Chairman's Club, President's Club, and Scotsman's Guide Top Originator. The other four officers in the ranking list industry tenure ranging from 23 to 39 years, but production data, loan program range, and recent client review volume are largely not published for verification.THE VERDICT FOR WORCESTER COUNTY BUYERSAcross every measurable dimension - verified review volume, third-party directory ranking, loan program range, and exclusive down payment assistance access - Naranjo is the standout choice for Worcester County buyers and homeowners in 2026. The other officers listed have genuine careers in the local market, but none match the depth, accessibility, or proven track record Naranjo brings to The Naranjo Group.Ben Naranjo is available at (508) 282-1451 or naranjomortgages.com. The Naranjo Group is located at 732 Southbridge St, Unit 3, Auburn, MA 01501.LINK GUIDE:Ben Naranjo of CMG Home Loans - https://naranjomortgages.com - Opening paragraph (paragraph 1)comparative evaluation by FastExpert - https://www.fastexpert.com/loan-officers/worcester-ma/ - Opening paragraph (paragraph 1)best mortgage lender in Worcester County - https://www.naranjomortgages.com/best-mortgage-lender-worcester-county - TRACK RECORD AND PRODUCTION section, second paragraph (starts "Buyers searching for...")

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