A Revolutionary Discovery in Cancer Treatment Independent of Organ Origin

Davis Joseph receiving the Ciechanover International Biology Award from Professor Aaron Ciechanover (2004 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry) at the SIPS 2025 Gala and Award Ceremony Davis Joseph during the SIPS 2025 Summit Plenary Presentation describing his major discovery linked to curing cancer independent of the organs they develop in Davis Joseph delivering his acceptance speech at the SIPS 2025 Gala and Award Ceremony

Davis Joseph honored with the 2025 Ciechanover International Biology Award for the major discovery

When I read Davis’s papers, I thought he could receive the Nobel Prize by 35; but when I saw his presentation, I think he could receive it by 28” — Professor Aaron Ciechanover, 2004 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sustainability through Science and Technology Summit 2025 (SIPS 2025), celebrating its 21st edition in Cebu, Philippines, from 17–20 November 2025, presented the 2025 Ciechanover International Biology Award to Davis Joseph. This prestigious honor recognizes his revolutionary discovery regarding cancer treatments that function independently of the organs in which the tumors develop.Davis Joseph’s work has, for the first time, overturned two-century-old paradigms:1. The Organ-Specific Paradigm: Traditionally, cancers have been treated based on the organs where they originate. Since cancer was first identified in the human body, a universal "pan-organ" denominator had never been proposed.2. The Isolationist Paradigm: Cancer biochemistry has historically been studied in isolation—one pathway at a time—without accounting for the complex interactions between proteins and regulatory RNAs that characterize a living organism.In this breakthrough work, Davis Joseph identified three universal cancer types based on the malfunction of specific proteins and regulatory RNAs:• Type 1: Cells lacking a functional p14ARF or p53 gene.• Type 2: Cells lacking a functional DINO lncRNA.• Type 3: Cells exhibiting abnormally high MDM2 protein activity.By developing a unified therapeutic theory, Joseph has identified novel targets for treating cancer regardless of the primary organ. This paves the way for a revolutionary, organ-agnostic approach to oncology.Furthermore, Joseph has developed the first universal apoptosis network flowsheet, comprising approximately 100 pathways (80% activation and 20% inhibition). This was achieved through a critical analysis of 174 scientific publications, mapping the intricate interactions between proteins and regulatory RNAs.This discovery exemplifies Sustainable Medicine under the FLOGEN Sustainability Framework by fulfilling three key criteria:1. Social Development: Enhancing human quality of life through better health outcomes.2. Economic Development: Reducing medical costs by creating a unified treatment applicable to numerous cancers.3. Environmental Protection: Minimizing the resources required to produce specialized medicines for different organ-specific cancers.Joseph presented this major discovery for the first time as a plenary lecture at SIPS 2025 and published it in the SIPS 2025 proceedings. Subsequently, he published it with his coauthors—Kongoli, You, and Inufusa—in Nature Portfolio’s Cell Death Discovery, a Q1 journal with an Impact Factor of 7.0 ( https://www.nature.com/articles/s41420-026-03066-2 ). The paper set a record with over 2,000 accesses within its first two weeks."When I read Davis’s papers, I thought he could receive the Nobel Prize by 35; but when I saw his presentation, I think he could receive it by 28," noted Professor Aaron Ciechanover, 2004 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry.The Ciechanover International Biology Award, named in honor of Professor Ciechanover and given yearly since 2022, was personally presented to Davis Joseph by Professor Ciechanover himself during the SIPS 2025 Gala and Award Ceremony on November 19, 2025, at the Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu Resort in the Philippines. Photos and videos of the ceremony and interviews are available here: https://www.flogen.org/?p=182&bio=2025_Davis_Joseph A Prolific Research Trajectory: Three Discoveries in 1.5 YearsThis oncology breakthrough marks Davis Joseph's third major discovery in just 18 months:1. The Davis Joseph Principle (Neurobiology): The first discovery identified the fundamental neurobiological mechanism of 4E-BP2 protein deamidation. Joseph determined that axons—the cable-like structures of brain cells—are the primary site of deamidation in the brain. Described as "Nobel-worthy" by Dr. Harvey Alter and Dr. Gregg Semenza (2020 and 2019 Nobel Laureates), this work was published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences (IJMS). ( https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/25/22/12268 ). It achieved a world record for a single-author publication with approximately 15,000 accesses in one year and ranks in the top 5% (specifically the top 2.6%) of over 32 million research outputs tracked by Altmetric.2. The Common Master Switch for Neurodegeneration: The second discovery addressed a historic gap in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s research by identifying a common master switch. This mechanism offers a potential unified cure for various brain-related diseases despite their unique pathologies. Published in IJMS on April 27, 2025 ( https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/26/9/4143 ), it has been accessed 12,000 times in less than a year, ranking in the top 10% (5.2%) of all research outputs worldwide. Both discoveries were covered by more than 1000 media outlets worldwide.About:Davis Joseph Davis Joseph is the Director of Biochemistry at FLOGEN Technologies Inc. and a Principal Investigator at Gifu University, Japan. He has received 18 honors, awards, and distinctions for his academic performance in Mathematics, Natural and Social Sciences, French, and English. His excellence in overall academic results and community service has been recognized by various Canadian institutions, including Collège Notre-Dame, Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf, and the Montreal Geriatric Institute. He is the recipient of the 2024 Semenza International Cell Engineering Award, named in honor of Nobel Laureate Dr. Gregg Semenza.FLOGEN Technologies ( www.flogen.com ) is a high-tech applied research institute dedicated to developing new sustainable technologies and transforming existing ones into sustainable processes. Operating across four fields of Biochemistry, Chemistry, Metals Extraction, and Environment, FLOGEN’s work is rooted in the FLOGEN Sustainability Framework.Gifu University ( https://www.gifu-u.ac.jp/ ) is a national research university in Gifu City, Japan and a major academic hub in central Japan. Founded in 1949, the university hosts strong faculties in engineering, medicine, applied biological sciences, education, and regional studies. www.flogen.org ) is a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to achieving sustainability through science and technology. The organization works to raise the profile of science and engineering in society while properly honoring the world’s leading scientists and engineers.SIPS -Sustainability through Science and Technology Summit, ( https://www.flogen.org/sips2026/ ) is a multidisciplinary, science-focused congress held annually across the globe. It hosts an average of 500 authors from academia, industry, and government, representing approximately 80 countries. Dedicated to achieving sustainability through scientific advancement, the summit regularly hosts numerous Nobel Laureates.The FLOGEN Sustainability Framework ( https://www.flogen.org/?p=206#toop ) is an innovative concept that defines sustainability through the simultaneous achievement of three criteria: Environmental Protection, Social Development, and Economic Growth, sustained by three equally essential pillars: Science and Technology, Governance and Management, and Education and Civil Society. In September 2024, the framework was unanimously adopted as constitutional law in the city of Nova Friburgo, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil ( https://www.flogen.org/?p=219#toop ), marking the first time a scientific concept has been transformed into law.

Davis Joseph SIPS 2025 Plenary: A Unified Therapeutic Theory for Treatments of Cancer

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