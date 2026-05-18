Dan Pelino Receives 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award from IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dan Pelino at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everyone Matters, Inc. Co-Founder and President Dan Pelino has been selected to receive the 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a globally recognized organization known for its rigorous vetting process and prestigious annual awards gala While membership in IAOTP is itself a significant distinction, only a select group of members are chosen for the organization’s highly coveted Lifetime Achievement Award. Honorees are recognized for their longevity in their profession, contributions to society, and lasting impact on their industries. Mr. Pelino will be honored at IAOTP’s 2026 Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City.With more than four decades of leadership experience, Mr. Pelino has established himself as a respected innovator, thought leader, author, and advocate. As Co-Founder and President of Everyone Matters, Inc., he leads initiatives focused on expanding equitable access to citizen-centered services, healthcare, and education.Mr. Pelino is the award-winning author of the best-selling health policy book Trusted Healers and is widely recognized for his advocacy of stronger primary care systems, including integrated mental and behavioral health services. A frequent contributor to national conversations on healthcare innovation, citizen-based services, and smarter cities, he has appeared on prominent media outlets including CNN, Bloomberg, the BBC, and The Dr. Oz Show. He has also testified before Congress and presented to the White House and various Presidential Commissions.A longtime supporter of the Patient-Centered Primary Care Collaborative (PCPCC), Mr. Pelino is a passionate advocate for the Patient-Centered Medical Home model and the advancement of primary care. He previously served as an adjunct professor at Western Kentucky University, where he lectured on applied leadership, and he continues to serve as a guest speaker at universities and colleges nationwide.In addition to his academic and advocacy work, Mr. Pelino serves as an advisor and board member to several organizations, including Vital Neuro, NEXT LTD, and Call & Check. He is also a member of the Business Executives for National Security and the National Association of Corporate Directors.Prior to his current ventures, Mr. Pelino spent 36 years with IBM, where he concluded his distinguished career as Senior Executive and General Manager overseeing the company’s Global Healthcare, Life Sciences, Education, Government, and Smarter Cities businesses. He and his wife, Anne, reside in Northern Virginia.Mr. Pelino earned a Master of Arts in Behavioral Science from Western Kentucky University in 1980 and a Bachelor of Science in Business from the same institution in 1979.Throughout his career, Mr. Pelino has received numerous honors and international recognition for his leadership and advocacy. In 2025, he was named one of the “Most Admired Leaders in Healthcare” by Influential Today and was also recognized by IAOTP as one of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders and a Top Advocate for Behavioral Health. In addition, he has been honored by Marquis Who’s Who for his professional achievements. On December 12, 2026, Mr. Pelino will formally receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala in New York City.Looking ahead, Mr. Pelino remains deeply committed to advancing mental and behavioral healthcare, longevity, and integrated healthcare systems. As he often says:“When we integrate mental and physical care, patients live longer, feel better, and gain the resilience to handle life’s challenges.”“Why do we do what we do? Because everyone matters.”For more information, visit: www.everyonemattersonline.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.