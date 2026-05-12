More than 1,000 LA firestorm survivors have accessed CalAssist Mortgage Relief

The expansion responded to feedback and concerns from homeowners seeking to rebuild and adds to the Governor’s work to help provide LA firestorm survivors with financial recovery. The Governor is continuing the state’s efforts to support survivors as the Trump administration turns its back on them by withholding disaster aid.

One year of mortgage relief, up to $100K

Under the expanded program, eligible homeowners receive 12 months of mortgage payments, paid directly to their mortgage servicers. This is a fourfold increase of the program, which previously offered three months of relief. Assistance is available to homeowners who are current on their mortgage, in forbearance, or behind on payments. Families who previously received three months of assistance will be offered additional support, bringing total assistance to a full year.

In addition, the program now covers up to $100,000 in payments, up from $20,000. This helps families take full advantage of the 12-month expansion, offering families major financial relief when they need it most, allowing them to focus their own funds on basic needs, alternative housing, and rebuilding.

Since this expansion, 96% of homeowners who had already received three months of assistance took action to access the full 12 months of help.

Stories of hope

One such homeowner who benefited from the recent program expansions is Altadena public school teacher Ana Robles. She received three months of mortgage relief from the program and was ecstatic to hear she could access an additional nine months.

“I couldn’t believe it, I was so excited,” said Robles. “I immediately thought about my finances and how this assistance would relieve so much stress in my life. Now, I can focus on rebuilding in the community I have called home for 46 years.”

The CalAssist Mortgage Fund, administered by the California Housing Finance Agency, launched in June 2025 to provide direct mortgage assistance to homeowners whose primary residence is destroyed or severely damaged by qualifying disasters. The program also made several other updates to ensure mortgage relief reaches as many survivors as possible. Most recently, the program increased income limits, which, in LA County is now $281,400 per year. With Governor Newsom also securing mortgage relief through forbearance plans, the CalAssist Mortgage Fund offers support regardless of whether homeowners are current on their mortgage, in forbearance, or behind on payments.

“This program is helping Californians overcome the loss of home and community caused by these devastating disasters,” said Rebecca Franklin, Chief Deputy Director of the California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA). “For those survivors, the CalAssist Mortgage Fund is relieving families of the huge financial burdens of making mortgage payments on a home that has been destroyed or severely damaged, and allowing them to focus on recovery.”

To date, the CalAssist Mortgage Fund has awarded $39.4 million in mortgage relief to 1,155 households, with funds going directly to mortgage servicers on behalf of homeowners. Applications are processed in the order received.

Homeowners whose primary residence is destroyed or severely damaged between January 1, 2023, and January 8, 2025, may be eligible. Visit CalAssistMortgageFund.Org today to apply online for a grant covering up to one year of mortgage payments that never has to be repaid.

For more information, please contact the program’s Contact Center at 1-800-501-0019 during the hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Accelerating recovery and protecting communities

Governor Newsom and his administration have worked hand in hand with survivors to help communities recover and rebuild stronger. The Governor has helped accelerate the rebuilding of communities by:

Trump abandons LA fire survivors

In addition to taking action to speed rebuilding, the Governor is also standing up for the Altadena, Palisades, and Malibu communities by advocating for long-term federal disaster funding for survivors of last year’s catastrophic Los Angeles wildfires.

Governor Newsom has made multiple requests since February 2025, when President Trump promised he would “take care” of survivors. However, the federal government has yet to approve these funding requests and continues to delay delivering FEMA funding, which was already approved.

The federal government plays a critical role as a partner to the state in this long-term recovery effort. Funding in this supplemental appropriation would: