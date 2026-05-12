Secretary of State for Land and Property Appears in a New Episode of the “Government Page” TV Show

Mon. 11 of May of 2026, 11:03h

A new episode of the “Government Page” TV show was recorded today, May 11th, 2026, at the Government Palace in Dili, featuring the Secretary of State for Land and Property, Jaime Xavier Lopes, and focusing on public policies and the key challenges and priorities in the land and property sector.

During the interview, topics discussed included the Government’s vision for transparent and effective land management, the protection of citizens’ property rights, the challenges associated with landholdings from the Portuguese and Indonesian periods, the process of land regularisation and certification, and transparency mechanisms within land administration.

The discussion also focused on mediation mechanisms for land disputes, the contribution of land regularisation to food security and the sustainable development of rural communities, as well as the impact of legal land and property registration on attracting private investment and on national economic development.

Organised by the Office of the Government Spokesperson and led by Agio Pereira, Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, the “Government Page” TV show is produced in partnership with Radio and Television of Timor-Leste (RTTL) and national media outlets to strengthen government transparency, accountability, and citizens’ access to information on the Executive Branch’s key decisions and policies.

“Government Page”, a TV show hosted by Nélia Chaves and produced by Ika Moniz, serves as a platform for institutional dialogue focused on the public interest. The show, produced by RTTL, also receives technical support from the communications teams of the Office of the Prime Minister, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, and the office of the government official being interviewed.

The episode featuring the Secretary of State for Land and Property will soon be broadcast on RTTL and across social media.

All previously broadcast programs are available on the YouTube channel@PCMPAGINADOGOVERNOTIMORLESTE