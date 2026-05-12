Government and the Tony Blair Institute Examine Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity in Timor-Leste

Mon. 11 of May of 2026, 12:22h

Agio Pereira, Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, met with Michael Purdon, Director of the Tony Blair Institute (TBI) in Timor-Leste, to discuss digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and institutional strengthening.

During the meeting, the Tony Blair Institute presented international experiences of supporting governments in formulating public policies and implementing digital solutions, including in the fields of artificial intelligence and administrative modernisation.

Minister Agio Pereira emphasised the need to strengthen infrastructure, institutional capacity, and digital literacy to address the challenges associated with the country’s growing digitalisation. In this context, he noted that combating cybercrime is one of the Government’s priorities, adding that national legislation on this matter is in the final stages of preparation.

The Minister and the TBI representative also discussed the risks associated with disinformation, the protection of critical infrastructure, the security of government databases, and the need to strengthen national cyber incident response systems.

The meeting also addressed the importance of Timor-Leste’s digital readiness in the context of its accession to ASEAN, including the development of technical capabilities and the strengthening of digital connectivity in municipalities.

The meeting concluded with an emphasis on the need to continue investing in institutional capacity-building, digital inclusion, and national preparedness for the challenges posed by new technologies and artificial intelligence, given that digital transformation presents both opportunities and vulnerabilities.