Missouri Vlasic Classic Raises $25,000 for Cannabis Justice Organizations, Draws Leaders From Missouri Cannabis Industry

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More than 150 attendees gathered at Old Kinderhook Resort for Vlasic Labs’ largest Missouri tournament to date

CAMDENTON, MO, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The fourth annual Missouri Vlasic Classic brought together more than 150 cannabis industry leaders and advocates at Old Kinderhook Resort earlier this month for a weekend centered around golf, community, and cannabis justice advocacy. Photos from the tournament can be found here Hosted by Vlasic Labs , this year’s Missouri tournament raised $25,000 for organizations supporting individuals and families impacted by cannabis incarceration, including $20,000 for The Forgotten Prisoner Foundation and $5,000 for Freedom Grow. Funds raised through The Forgotten Prisoner Foundation will directly support former professional basketball player Jarred Shaw and his family as he remains incarcerated in Indonesia on cannabis-related charges connected to gummies he purchased to manage his Crohn’s disease.More than 100 golfers participated across the weekend, with representatives from approximately 90% of Missouri dispensaries in attendance. Kansas City Chiefs Star wide receiver Xavier Worthy also joined the tournament as a celebrity golfer in support of his manager Donte West, founder of The Forgotten Prisoner Foundation.“This year’s Missouri Vlasic Classic was a whirlwind of emotions,” said Willy Vlasic, CEO of Vlasic Labs. “The cannabis community got to enjoy a few holes of golf, some drinks, and a joint or two, but we really came together to support a larger mission.”Although Shaw remains incarcerated, he joined the event virtually from prison. His brother was able to attend the tournament, creating one of the tournament’s most emotional moments.“Hearing from Jarred was a powerful and sobering reminder that the work to support cannabis justice hasn’t ended,” continued Vlasic. “Real people, real families and real lives have been harmed by cannabis prohibition, and while rescheduling marks progress, it does not solve these issues. What we do know is that the support generated through this event will make a meaningful difference for those still affected.”“Jarred is dealing with a situation that has taken a serious toll on his health and mental wellbeing, but knowing that people across the cannabis community are fighting for him, raising money for him, and helping keep attention on his story gives all of us hope,” said Jarred Shaw’s brother Byron Tennison. “These funds will help support his healthcare, legal and humanitarian needs, and the continued effort to bring him home.”The event featured a Friday welcome mixer, a Saturday shotgun-start tournament, an awards gala, sponsor activations, raffles, on-course competitions, and cannabinoid activations.“This was definitely our best one yet,” said Vlasic. “Every year the event keeps growing, the turnout gets stronger, and the cannabis community continues showing up to support people who still need help.”The Missouri Vlasic Classic is part of the growing Vlasic Classic charity golf series, which includes tournaments in Missouri, Michigan, and Las Vegas. Combined, the events have now raised more than $165,000 for justice reform organizations, prisoner support initiatives, second-chance programs, and advocacy efforts nationwide.About Vlasic LabsVlasic Labs is dedicated to delivering high-quality, hemp-based wellness products designed to meet a variety of needs while prioritizing affordability, consistency, and social responsibility. Founded by the family behind the iconic pickle brand, Vlasic Labs is on a mission to make cannabinoids available and affordable to the masses, without sacrificing quality and consistency. The company supports justice reform efforts, including second-chance initiatives and advocacy for individuals impacted by cannabis criminalization. Through innovation and impact-driven programming like the Vlasic Classic, Vlasic Labs continues to advance wellness and restorative justice nationwide.

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