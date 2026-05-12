Government Launches Public Consultation on the Preparation of the 2027 General State Budget

Mon. 11 of May of 2026, 15:33h

The Government, through the Ministry of Finance and in collaboration with other relevant ministries, has launched a national public consultation to support the preparation of the 2027 General State Budget (2027 GSB) and to gather public input on development priorities and the delivery of public services.

The process officially began on Monday, May 4th, 2026, with simultaneous consultations in the municipalities of Covalima, Ermera, and Lautém. Today, May 11th, the consultations continue in the municipality of Liquiçá and will proceed in the remaining municipalities, including Ataúro and the Special Administrative Region of Oe-Cússe Ambeno (RAEOA).

The initiative aims to gather citizens’ opinions and perspectives on key development challenges, gaps in public service delivery, and priority areas for action, to ensure that public policies and budget decisions for 2027 reflect the actual needs of communities.

The public consultations will take place from May 4th to 15th, 2026. They will include representatives of local communities, civil society organisations, people with disabilities, young people, the private sector, veterans, and religious leaders.

The process combines focus group discussions and surveys to collect consistent, evidence-based data to inform government planning and priority-setting for the upcoming fiscal year.

According to the Ministry of Finance, this public consultation is not merely advisory but also has a practical, action-oriented dimension; the feedback received is expected to be analysed and incorporated into the planning and preparation for the 2027 GSB.

The Government is calling for active public participation nationwide, encouraging citizens to contribute to setting national priorities.