StriveWell Opens SWTHZ & STRONG Pilates in Morristown, Bringing Recovery Science and Rowformer Fitness to Morris County

STRONG Pilates and SWTHZ, Morristown

Mayor Timothy P. Dougherty will join New Jersey wellness operator StriveWell for a ribbon-cutting celebration on May 16th at 12 pm as two boutique brands open

Morristown deserves world-class wellness. When someone finishes a STRONG Pilates class and walks next door to SWTHZ to recover, that is the vision we had. Recovery and performance, under one roof.” — Rico Macaraeg, Co-Founder and CEO, StriveWell

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StriveWell, a New Jersey-based multi-brand multi-unit franchise operator, opened two boutique fitness studios at 70 Speedwell Avenue in downtown Morristown: SWTHZ Contrast Therapy Studio and STRONG Pilates. Mayor Timothy P. Dougherty joins StriveWell Co-Founders Rico Macaraeg and Steven Schnelle for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 16th, marking the simultaneous debut of two of the fastest-growing wellness brands in the country inside a single Morristown address.

The grand opening is the latest milestone in StriveWell's expansion across New Jersey and one of the most significant boutique wellness launches in Morris County in recent years. Both studios are open to the public from day one, with founding membership offers available at the studios and online at https://sweathouz.com/morristown-book-now/ and https://strongpilates.co/location/morristown/.

Recovery and Rowformer Fitness, Side by Side

Sweathouz — known by the shorthand SWTHZ — is a premium contrast therapy studio where each session takes place inside a private luxury suite. Members move through a Private Contrast Therapy Suite with Infrared Sauna, Cold Plunge, and Vitamin C Shower, complete with a multimedia system for an enhanced experience. Deliberately exposing your body to heat and cold activates powerful, natural systems designed to help you reset and recover

STRONG Pilates is a Pilates-based, low-impact, high-energy workout built around the Rowformer machine, an innovation exclusive to the brand. The Rowformer is STRONG Pilates' answer to including a rowing machine attached to the Reformer, creating the Rowformer, and the bike version, creating the Bikeformer. Each 45-minute class combines rowing, cycling, and Pilates-inspired resistance movements to elevate the heart rate while protecting the joints.

Together, the two studios form the kind of full-circle wellness ecosystem that StriveWell was built around: one studio to challenge and build the body, the other to restore it.

What the Founders Are Saying

Morristown deserves world-class wellness. We did not just open two studios. We built a destination. When someone finishes a STRONG Pilates class and walks next door to SWTHZ to recover, that is the vision we had from day one. Recovery and performance, under one roof, rooted in this community.

— Rico Macaraeg, Co-Founder and CEO, StriveWell

Macaraeg co-founded StriveWell with a single conviction: that recovery and low-impact fitness were not niche categories but the future of how people would care for their bodies. The Morristown opening is the clearest expression of that thesis, yet two complementary brands sharing a building, a market, and a mission.

Science Behind the Experience

Both studios are grounded in peer-reviewed research, not wellness trends. A study published in JAMA Internal Medicine linked frequent sauna use to a significantly reduced risk of cardiovascular death. A separate Neurology study found reduced stroke risk among regular sauna users. Massachusetts General Hospital has cited the pairing of heat and cold therapy as a powerful protocol for reducing inflammation, boosting cardiovascular health, and accelerating muscle recovery.

STRONG Pilates delivers on those recovery principles from a movement perspective. The Rowformer elevates the heart rate on the rowing and cycling side before the session transitions to Pilates-inspired resistance work. The result is a session that builds strength, burns calories, and supports joint longevity — a format designed for people who want to train hard without training themselves into injury.

A New Jersey Company Opening in New Jersey

StriveWell is headquartered in Union, NJ, and has grown through a disciplined quarterly expansion model. The multi-brand multi-unit franchise operator company attributes its development momentum to real estate partner Rob Mackowski of Pierson Commercial Real Estate and to build management firm D&D Construction Management, led by Daniel Le Duc and Dylan Hammer.

The Morristown opening creates permanent local employment and brings sustained foot traffic to one of northern New Jersey's most active commercial corridors. Both studios at 70 Speedwell Avenue are part of the Speedwell Avenue mixed-use development, with National Bank and Valley Bank as its US headquarters office.

Join us.

About StriveWell

StriveWell, co-founded by Rico Macaraeg and Steven Schnelle, is a New Jersey-based multi-brand multi-unit franchise operator of boutique wellness and fitness franchise brands. Its portfolio includes SWTHZ Contrast Therapy Studios and STRONG Pilates Studios across New Jersey. StriveWell's mission is to build brands rooted in recovery, longevity, and community. For more information, visit strivewell.co.

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