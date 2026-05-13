Rhode Island Car Accident Chiropractor Reaches 300 Five-Star Google Reviews

Cityside Chiropractic Dr. Mark Mulak, DC - Founder, Cityside Chiropractic

Cityside Chiropractic achieves patient satisfaction milestone for objective motor vehicle injury documentation

Our patients recognize that we take motor vehicle injuries seriously. We invest in objective measurement and patients feel that commitment in how we document and communicate their care.” — Dr. Mark Mulak, DC - Founder, Cityside Chiropractic

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ityside Chiropractic, a Rhode Island car accident chiropractor with locations in Providence and Cranston, has reached 300 five-star reviews on Google across both offices.The milestone reflects consistent patient satisfaction with the practice's specialized approach to motor vehicle accident injury evaluation and objective clinical documentation. Many reviews come from patients treated for rear-end collisions, car crashes, and other motor vehicle incidents requiring detailed clinical evaluation and comprehensive follow-up care.Cityside Chiropractic serves plaintiff personal injury and motor vehicle accident patients with a focus on objective clinical assessment and specialized documentation — an approach that distinguishes it from general chiropractic practices.Rather than relying solely on standard clinical examination, Cityside Chiropractic employs advanced diagnostic protocols to precisely measure and document injury severity and functional impairment. This evidence-driven approach creates a comprehensive clinical record that helps patients understand their injuries while providing attorneys with detailed, defensible documentation for personal injury claims."Our patients recognize that we take motor vehicle injuries seriously," said Dr. Mark Mulak, founder of Cityside Chiropractic. "We invest in objective measurement — not assumptions — and patients feel that commitment in how we document and communicate their care."Dr. Mulak holds expert witness credentials in motor vehicle injury documentation through Cleveland University–Kansas City's Academy of Chiropractic. He serves as Rhode Island's State Delegate to the American Chiropractic Association and is a named Delphi Panelist on peer-reviewed clinical practice guidelines for injury assessment and documentation.Cityside Chiropractic maintains a fully bilingual staff (English/Spanish).**About Cityside Chiropractic**Cityside Chiropractic operates two locations in Rhode Island — Providence (480 Broadway) and Cranston (900 Reservoir Avenue) — and specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of motor vehicle collision injuries. The practice utilizes objective clinical assessment and specialized documentation protocols to identify and record injuries with precision. All staff are fully bilingual (English/Spanish). Learn more at citysidechiropractic.com or call (401) 272-5710.

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