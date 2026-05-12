Aero Fulfillment Services Celebrates 40 Years of Scalable, High-Touch Fulfillment

Founder Jack Gimpel and his son, CEO John Gimpel, of Aero Fulfillment Services.

From a 13-person startup to a national 3PL partner, Aero marks 40 years of growth, technology, and long-tenured team members.

Aero's story really isn't about me or my dad — it's about the employees who built their careers here. We have people who started in entry-level roles and grew into leadership positions over decades.” — John Gimpel, President and CEO, Aero Fulfillment Services

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aero Fulfillment Services, a national leader in integrated supply chain and fulfillment solutions, today announced the celebration of its 40th anniversary. Founded in 1986 by Jack Gimpel, Aero has grown from a small operation in a Cincinnati suburb into a trusted fulfillment partner serving Fortune 1000 companies and high-growth e-commerce brands nationwide.What began as Aero Mailing and Fulfillment with a handful of employees and a single major client has evolved into one of the region's most established third-party logistics providers. Under the leadership of President and CEO John Gimpel — Jack's son, who took over ownership approximately fifteen years ago — the company transitioned from a regional mailing house into a full-service fulfillment operation, investing in technology, talent, and systems to support clients through four decades of change in the industry.“Aero's story really isn't about me or my dad — it's about the employees who built their careers here,” said John Gimpel, President and CEO of Aero Fulfillment Services. “We have people who started in entry-level roles and worked their way into leadership positions over decades. That kind of long-term growth and loyalty, combined with our ‘yes for an answer' attitude, is what has kept clients with us for 20-plus years and what makes this 40th anniversary so meaningful.”To mark this milestone, the company has launched a dedicated anniversary microsite Four Decades of Strategic EvolutionKey moments in Aero's history include:1986 — The Foundation: On March 17, Jack Gimpel opens the doors of Aero Mailing and Fulfillment with 13 employees in a Cincinnati suburb. Ahead of his time, he builds the company on PCs rather than a mainframe — a bet on technology that still defines Aero today.1995 — Repositioning for Growth: John Gimpel joins the company and strategically repositions its focus on fulfillment, resulting in a name change to Aero Fulfillment Services.1996 — Modernizing & Scaling: On its 10th anniversary, Aero opens a custom-built 125,000-square-foot headquarters in Mason, OH, and advances its technology offering by transitioning to web-based systems.2000s — Award-Winning Quality: Aero earns multiple Pinnacle Awards for Vendor Excellence from Procter & Gamble (2000, 2001, 2006) for the highest audit scores in the industry, and is repeatedly named a finalist for Ernst & Young's Crescendo Award and Entrepreneur of the Year.2004 — aeroNavigator Launches: Aero implements a tier-one WMS alongside a proprietary Order Management System to create the aeroNavigator technology platform, giving clients real-time visibility into their operations.2009 — Advanced Logistics: Aero consolidates satellite facilities into a state-of-the-art 300,000-square-foot facility in Fairfield, OH, featuring VNA (Very Narrow Aisle) racking, wire-guided equipment, and advanced conveyor systems.2010 — Single-Portal Visibility: Aero launches aeroNavigator 9.0, giving customers a single-portal approach to manage inventory, orders, print management, call center, freight, and strategic suppliers.2025 — Strategic Expansion: Aero acquires Kable Product Services, adding 60 employees and expanding its Midwest footprint to meet surging e-commerce demand.2026 — The Future of Omni-Channel: Aero celebrates 40 years by launching its Omni-Channel Excellence Initiative, led by newly appointed VP of Operations. The program is designed to help brands meet modern market demands — from TikTok Shop and social commerce fulfillment to the lightning-fast shipping expectations of today's consumer — across every channel they sell on.A Legacy Built on Service and VisibilityFounder Jack Gimpel built Aero on two core principles: exceptional customer care and real-time visibility. These values remain the bedrock of the company's culture as it enters its fifth decade.“One of my clients once told me, ‘You should start a fulfillment company — we've got the worst ones here,'” said Jack Gimpel, Founder. “That stuck with me. From the beginning, taking great care of customers was everything. Forty years later, that's still what Aero is about.”The anniversary campaign will feature a monthly employee spotlight series and interactive content on the new microsite throughout 2026.About Aero Fulfillment ServicesSince 1986, Aero has been the trusted partner for brands seeking to simplify their supply chains through customized fulfillment, distribution, and value-added services such as kitting and light assembly. With a focus on innovative technology and a “yes” for an answer attitude, Aero provides the precision and speed necessary for businesses to thrive in a dynamic global market.For more information, please visit www.aerofulfillment.com

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