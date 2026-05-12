Advasur to Exhibit at the 2026 NACDS Total Store Expo in Boston

Jim Shaver, Managing Director for Advasur

Advasur 360 helps pharmacies make DSCSA compliance easier through clearer data, practical and efficient reconciliation workflows, and better documentation.

Pharmacies have enough to manage without DSCSA compliance becoming a maze. Advasur 360 helps dispensers see their data, document their work, and move forward with a clear, easy-to-follow path.” — Jim Shaver

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advasur , LLC today announced that it will exhibit at the 2026 NACDS Total Store Expo, taking place August 15–17, 2026, at the Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center in Boston, Massachusetts. Advasur will welcome attendees at Booth 2014 and showcase Advasur 360, its DSCSA platform for managing serialized data, supplier visibility, verification workflows, and reconciliation.As DSCSA requirements continue to reshape pharmacy operations, dispensers need practical tools that support compliance-related workflows without creating unnecessary operational burden. Advasur 360 was built to help pharmacies, health systems, long-term care pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, and other dispensers organize, access, and document serialized data needed to support product tracing, verification activity, supplier communication, and inspection readiness.“Dispensers are being asked to manage more data, more supplier relationships, and more documentation than ever before,” said Jim Shaver, Managing Director of Advasur. “Advasur 360 is designed to make that process easier to understand, easier to document, and easier to manage. We look forward to meeting with pharmacies and industry partners and showing how Advasur can support their DSCSA readiness efforts.”Advasur 360 provides dispensers with a centralized platform for managing DSCSA-related data and workflow activity. The system helps users view supplier file activity, access serialized transaction information, support flexible reconciliation procedures, document product verification activity, and maintain records that may be needed during internal reviews, supplier inquiries, or regulatory inspections.Key Advasur 360 CapabilitiesSerialized transaction data visibilityAdvasur 360 helps dispensers access and manage electronic transaction information received from trading partners, including EPCIS data where available. This gives pharmacy teams greater visibility into the serialized data associated with received product and helps support product tracing workflows.Flexible reconciliation supportAdvasur 360 supports reconciliation at the individual unit, manufacturer package, and SSCC levels where applicable. Dispensers should determine the appropriate reconciliation level based on their internal procedures, the condition of received packaging, confidence in supplier data, and their own risk tolerance. This flexibility allows pharmacies to document receiving activity in a way that fits their operations while supporting DSCSA-related verification workflows.Supplier status reportingAdvasur 360 helps customers understand which suppliers are actively sending EPCIS data, which suppliers may be capable but not yet sending, and where follow-up may be needed. This visibility helps dispensers prioritize supplier outreach and better understand gaps in serialized data flow.Inspection-readiness documentation supportThe system stores activity records and supporting data that can help customers respond more confidently to inquiries from FDA, state boards of pharmacy, trading partners, or internal compliance teams. Advasur 360 helps document what data was available, what activity occurred, and what information may need further review.White-glove onboarding and supportAdvasur works closely with customers to help configure locations, review supplier file status, train users, and support adoption of practical DSCSA workflows. The goal is to help dispensers move from uncertainty to a clear, manageable process.Advasur representatives will be available to discuss DSCSA readiness, EPCIS data management, supplier connectivity, reconciliation workflows, SOP template support, multi-location deployment, and how Advasur 360 can support dispensers preparing for current and upcoming DSCSA expectations.“Many pharmacies do not need a more complicated process. They need a clearer one,” Shaver added. “Our goal is to help dispensers understand what data they have, what may be missing, and how to document their efforts in a way that supports patient safety and the security of the pharmaceutical supply chain.”Dispensers, pharmacy leaders, compliance teams, supplier partners, and retail pharmacy executives attending the show are encouraged to visit Advasur to learn how Advasur 360 can help simplify DSCSA-related workflows and improve operational visibility.About AdvasurAdvasur, LLC provides technology and support services designed to help dispensers manage DSCSA-related workflows, serialized transaction data, supplier file visibility, reconciliation activity, and inspection-readiness documentation. Through Advasur 360, the company supports pharmacies and healthcare organizations seeking practical, reliable tools for managing pharmaceutical supply chain data and strengthening product traceability processes.Event DetailsEvent: NACDS Total Store Expo 2026Dates: August 15-17, 2026Location: Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center, Boston, MassachusettsEvent Website: https://tse.nacds.org/ Media ContactJim ShaverManaging DirectorAdvasur, LLCEmail: J.Shaver@Advasur.comWebsite: www.Advasur.com

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