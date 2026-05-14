NARI Celebrates Home Improvement Month By Encouraging Las Vegas Residents to Transform Their Home with Confidence

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NARI encourages homeowners throughout Las Vegas to reimagine their spaces and take the next step toward remodeling with trusted guidance.

Remodeling is about more than aesthetics. It’s about creating a home that reflects your life, your priorities and your future.” — Brian Horner, Head of Construction

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This May, in celebration of National Home Improvement Month, Region 6: Northwest of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) is encouraging homeowners throughout Las Vegas to reimagine their spaces and take the next step toward remodeling with trusted guidance.From kitchen transformations to whole-home renovations, now is the perfect time for homeowners to invest in their spaces and their quality of life. Remodeling is more than just an upgrade. It’s an opportunity to create a home that better supports how you live every day.“Remodeling is about more than aesthetics. It’s about creating a home that reflects your life, your priorities and your future,” said Brian Horner, Head of Construction, Kingdom & Co . “When homeowners in Las Vegas work with a NARI professional, they’re choosing a trusted partner committed to integrity, craftsmanship and delivering results they can count on.”Remodeling Done Right™ — Right Here in Las VegasChoosing the right remodeling professional makes all the difference, and that’s where NARI members stand apart. Local NARI remodelers are committed to:• A strict Code of Ethics that protects homeowners• Proven expertise and ongoing professional development• Clear, honest communication from start to finish• High-quality workmanship backed by industry standardsNARI members bring professionalism, accountability and trust to every project, helping homeowners feel confident from the first conversation to the final walkthrough.Find Trusted Remodeling Professionals in Las VegasHomeowners in Las Vegas can start their remodeling journey today by connecting with trusted local experts. Visit kingdomandco.com or RemodelingDoneRight.com to:• Find qualified NARI remodelers near you• Explore ideas and inspiration for your next project• Access expert guidance to plan with confidenceAbout Kingdom & Co.Kingdom & Co. is a Las Vegas-based luxury design-build firm specializing in architecturally driven custom residences. With an integrated model that unites design and construction under one roof, the firm delivers homes defined by precision, craft, and intentional living. Kingdom & Co. has multiple studio locations across the Las Vegas valley, including Lone Mountain, Summerlin, Henderson, and Centennial Hills.

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