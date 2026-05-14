CFO Leadership Launches 'CFO Bootcamp,' an Executive Program to Transform Finance Leaders into Enterprise Architects

New live-online program equips senior finance executives with the leadership, communication, and strategic capabilities required to lead modern organizations.

Designed to help CFOs become stronger strategic partners to CEOs by giving them practical frameworks for evaluating market opportunities, driving innovation, leading through disruption -” — Wayne Cooper, Chairman of Chief Executive Group

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CFO Leadership Council today announced the launch of CFO Bootcamp , a new executive education experience built specifically for senior finance leaders seeking to elevate their strategic influence, leadership, and enterprise impact. The inaugural cohort begins June 18, 2026, and will be delivered through eight live online sessions combining practical frameworks, peer collaboration, and real-world CFO leadership applications.Created for current CFOs, aspiring CFOs, VPs of Finance, Controllers, and senior financial executives, CFO Bootcamp addresses the growing demand for finance leaders who can move beyond technical excellence and serve as strategic partners to CEOs, boards, investors, and executive teams.“The challenge for today’s CFO isn’t understanding finance,” Jack McCullough, President of the CFO Leadership Council. “It’s mastering everything beyond it — leadership, influence, technology, strategy, communication, and change management. CFO Bootcamp was created to help finance leaders close that gap.” The program is designed as a progressive leadership transformation experience, with each module building toward a complete modern CFO operating framework.Topics include:- Financial communication and storytelling- Strategic leadership and executive influence- CEO and board relationship management- Organizational transformation and growth leadership- M&A and capital strategy- AI, technology, and digital finance transformation- Leadership presence and enterprise decision-making- Building high-performing finance organizations“Many finance executives have mastered the technical side of the role, but many CEOs tell us they want their CFOs’ to be more strategic – and help them determine growth levers to pull, differentiation and pricing strategies, M&A strategy and their enterprise value creation plan” said Wayne Cooper, Chairman of Chief Executive Group (and former Bain & Co. and Monitor Group strategy consultant) who leads the program’s Strategy & Innovation session. “This module is designed to help CFOs become stronger strategic partners to CEOs by giving them practical frameworks for evaluating market opportunities, driving innovation, leading through disruption and helping shape enterprise strategy beyond the finance function.”The launch expands CFO Leadership Council’s growing portfolio of executive development programs and peer-learning experiences serving senior finance leaders nationwide. The organization already provides conferences, mastermind groups, technology forums, leadership summits, and chapter-based programming for CFOs and finance executives across industries.The first CFO Bootcamp cohort will be limited to 32 participants to ensure a highly interactive and collaborative learning environment. Participants will receive all course materials, session recordings, community access, a certificate of completion, and continuing education credits.The program will be delivered in a live online format across eight two-hour sessions, with recordings available for participants who cannot attend live. Founding cohort pricing is currently available at $2,995, reduced from the standard $4,995 tuition.Enrollment for the inaugural cohort is now open.For more information or to apply, visit:cfoleadership.com/cfo-bootcamp/ CFO Leadership is the ultimate resource for finance leaders , delivering timely, high-impact insights to help CFOs and senior finance executives lead with clarity and confidence. Through expert-driven editorial content, proprietary research, and exclusive executive interviews, CFO Leadership provides an insider’s strategic edge on the most critical issues shaping the finance function today.Sign up for the CFO Leadership Briefing to stay ahead of emerging trends, market shifts, and leadership challenges impacting the CFO agenda. cfoleadership.com/newsletter/Within CFO Leadership sits its peer community: CFO Leadership Council a professional association built for CFOs, by CFOs. For 20 years, CFOLC has connected 3,000+ active members across 35+ local chapters in North America. The community is designed to foster candid, experience-based conversations and trusted peer relationships that go beyond content to deliver real-world solutions.Members engage through local chapter communities, national events, and mastermind industry roundtables, gaining direct access to fellow finance leaders facing similar challenges. Additional member benefits include a structured mentorship program, CFO Connect, an online member forum, a searchable member directory, the CFO Tools Library, and first access to original research.Together, CFO Leadership and the CFO Leadership Council offer a uniquely credible, relationship-driven environment for senior finance executives to connect, learn, and lead.Learn more about membership: cfolc.comChief Executive Group is the parent company of CFO Leadership and is the leading community for U.S. CEOs, senior executives and public company directors, dedicated to improving leadership performance and driving business growth. Through its trusted communities—including the Chief Executive Network, Senior Executive Network, CFO Leadership Council and Corporate Board Member Institute—as well as live events, proprietary research and flagship publications such as Chief Executive and Corporate Board Member, Chief Executive Group connects leaders across industries to share insights, benchmark performance and address today’s most pressing business challenges.Learn more at www.chiefexecutivegroup.com

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