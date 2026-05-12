Attorney General Bonta Strongly Opposes Trump Administration’s Proposed Rollback of Chemical Accident Prevention Rule

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta joined a multistate coalition in submitting a comment letter opposing the U.S. Environmental Protection (EPA)’s proposal to weaken the federal chemical accident prevention program. The program is designed to prevent explosions and releases of toxic materials from chemical plants and refineries, which endanger both workers and surrounding communities. The Trump Administration’s proposed rule would rescind safety provisions that the Biden Administration adopted in 2024. In the comment letter, the coalition argues that the proposed rollbacks would dismantle environmental and public health safeguards that prevent and mitigate chemical accidents nationwide.

“Weakening safeguards that are designed to prevent chemical disasters is a dangerous step backward. These protections exist because past tragedies have shown us real catastrophic consequences, and often workers and working-class neighborhoods and communities already burdened by pollution bear the greatest risks,” said Attorney General Bonta. “We must continue to protect our communities from chemical disasters, not roll back the safeguards that help prevent them. We urge the Trump Administration to rescind this proposal immediately.”

Chemical accidents, including explosions and releases of hazardous chemicals, are a risk of operating large, complex facilities using highly hazardous materials. The worst cases include explosions and/or large releases of toxic gases or liquids, causing multiple injuries or deaths. Since 2001, there have been at least five chemical accidents in California large enough to require investigations by the United States Chemical Safety Board. Smaller accidents are even more prevalent. These chemical plants and refineries are disproportionately located in some of the most disadvantaged communities in the state.

Although California has its own chemical accident safety program that is generally broader than the federal rule, the 2024 federal rule includes some provisions that are more stringent than the analogous California requirements or apply to a larger number of facilities than the California program. For example, the 2024 EPA rule requires facilities, such as refineries and chemical manufacturing plants, to analyze whether safer technologies exist and requires some facilities to implement at least one measure to reduce risk; involve employees in safety planning; increase community transparency; and prepare for extreme weather risks. By preventing and reducing the severity of chemical accidents, the rule protects workers at facilities and the surrounding communities, which are often environmental justice communities.

In the comment letter, the coalition asserts that:

Facilities should account for the risks posed by higher odds of flooding and other disasters tied to climate change.

Refineries that use hydrofluoric acid — a potentially lethal compound that can form a toxic cloud— should be required to study the practicability of safer options for refining oil.

Facilities should continue to conduct “safer technologies and alternatives” analyses to prevent accidents, deaths, injuries, and property damage.

Facility operators should continue to be required to include employees in the development of their risk management plans.

Facilities should conduct third-party audits following a chemical accident.

Attorney General Bonta joins the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin, and the County Attorney of Harris County, Texas.