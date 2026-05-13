IDX Insights Launches AdvisorClaw, a Private AI Agent Operating Environment for Financial Advisors

AdvisorClaw gives advisory firms an actual team of AI employees — each with its own computer, memory, and tools — built to do real work

As we began building and deploying real AI workers inside our own business, it became obvious that the advisor market needed something far more robust than a chatbot bolted onto a CRM.” — Ben McMillan, co-founder and CEO of IDX Digital Assets

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDX Insights announces the launch of AdvisorClaw, a cutting-edge, AI-native deployment framework built specifically for financial advisors. AdvisorClaw provides advisors a highly customized team of AI agents, preloaded with special skills and software the agents can operate. These abilities include tools developed over several years at IDX, such as risk analysis, tax loss harvesting, and equity research. Each client instance is deployed on a dedicated virtual private server offering a robust "security first" architecture specifically designed for integration into a robust compliance ecosystem.

Unlike generic AI chat tools and shared-server SaaS copilots, AdvisorClaw is deployed on its own dedicated environment for each client, giving advisors tighter control over what data the system can access, what tools it can use, and how it integrates into existing firm workflows.

“AdvisorClaw came out of our own internal operating needs,” said Ben McMillan, co-founder of IDX Insights. “As we began building and deploying real AI workers inside our own business, it became obvious that the advisor market needed something far more robust than a chatbot bolted onto a CRM. Real AI employees require their own computers with their own file systems, software, and other tools, and they need to have a persistent memory so they can learn about our business over time. This is the next phase of AI.”

AdvisorClaw reflects IDX Insights’ broader belief that the future of wealth management will be increasingly AI-native. Rather than forcing advisors into shared, generic AI products, AdvisorClaw gives firms a way to deploy AI in a form that is private, configurable, and aligned with the operational realities of the advisory business.

Founder access for AdvisorClaw is now open to a limited group of early advisory firms. For more information, or to request founding access, visit: www.advisorclaw.ai

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