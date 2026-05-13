CU*SOUTH Celebrates Record-Breaking Success at Visionary 2026 Conference

After setting records in attendance and sponsorship, conference will take place in Orlando next year

The energy at Visionary 2026 was unlike anything I have seen in my career. I was deeply encouraged by the participation and the sheer enthusiasm of our attendees.” — Bob West, CEO of CU*SOUTH

FAIRHOPE, AL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CU*SOUTH , a 100% credit union-owned credit union service organization (CUSO) that provides essential products and solutions for credit unions, officially concluded its annual Visionary Conference last week, marking the most successful event in the conference’s history.Visionary 2026 saw a record-breaking 200 attendees gather to discuss the future of the credit union movement. Representatives from credit unions across the country converged for three days of high-level strategy, technical innovation and community building. The event was supported by a record 25 leading credit union industry sponsors, underscoring the growing influence of the CU*SOUTH network.The content-rich program featured 16 specialized breakout sessions covering everything from responsive AI to modern marketing techniques. The general sessions were anchored by some of the most prominent voices in the industry, including a keynote address from Dennis Dollar, former Chairman of the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), who provided a "crystal ball" look into the economic and regulatory landscape of 2026 and beyond.“The energy at Visionary 2026 was unlike anything I have seen in my career. I was deeply encouraged by the participation and the sheer enthusiasm of our attendees,” said Bob West, CEO of CU*SOUTH. “This conference is a vital gathering of minds focused on ensuring our credit unions remain the most trusted financial partners for their members. Seeing so many leaders from all over the country collaborate on how to better serve their communities proves that the credit union mission is stronger than ever.”Building on this year’s momentum, CU*SOUTH is proud to announce that Visionary 2027 will take place April 26-28, 2027, at the prestigious Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida.“We chose Orlando and the Rosen Shingle Creek to provide an even larger stage for our growing community,” added West. “We are already hard at work ensuring that next year’s experience continues to push the boundaries of what a credit union conference can be.”For more information about CU*SOUTH and to stay updated on Visionary 2027, please visit cusouth.com ###About CU*SOUTHCU*SOUTH is a 100% credit union-owned CUSO with a mission to grow strong credit unions. The company provides core software solutions, essential services and collaborative partnerships to help credit unions achieve their strategic goals and serve their communities. CU*SOUTH is part of the cuasterisk.com network of CUSOs. For more information, visit cusouth.com.

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