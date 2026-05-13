Group O Inc. Joins PMMI to Support Continued Growth in Packaging and Automation Solutions

Group O's membership supports its continued expansion in packaging automation, to help improve efficiency & sustainability, while protecting product integrity.

PMMI’s leadership in packaging and processing technologies supports our ability to stay ahead of industry trends and continually deliver smarter, more efficient solutions to our clients.” — Maria Badger, Director of Integrated Packaging Solutions at Group O.

MILAN, IL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Group O Inc., a leading end-to-end business process outsourcing provider specializing in packaging, supply chain, and automation solutions, today announced it has joined PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, strengthening its commitment to innovation and growth within the packaging and automation industry.PMMI is a globally recognized trade association representing more than 900 manufacturers and suppliers of packaging and processing equipment, components, materials, and services across North America. Membership provides access to industry research, technical standards, business intelligence, and collaborative networks that drive advanced manufacturing and automation practices.“Becoming a PMMI member aligns naturally with Group O’s long-standing focus on helping complex organizations modernize and optimize their packaging operations,” said Daniel Caceres, Vice President of Packaging Solutions at Group O.Group O’s PMMI membership supports the company’s continued expansion in packaging automation systems and equipment, enabling deeper engagement with manufacturers, technology providers, and standards-setting bodies across the industry.Group O delivers a comprehensive portfolio of packaging automation solutions designed to improve throughput, accuracy, and operational consistency. These solutions help manufacturers reduce labor intensity, improve safety, and scale efficiently in high-demand production environments.With more than five decades of experience, Group O has built a reputation as a trusted partner to Fortune 500 companies seeking to optimize their end-to-end packaging operations. The company provides a single-source model that integrates packaging materials, equipment, automation, testing, and continuous improvement services to reduce complexity and total cost of ownership.“PMMI’s leadership in packaging and processing technologies supports our ability to stay ahead of industry trends and continually deliver smarter, more efficient solutions to our clients,” added Maria Badger, Director of Integrated Packaging Solutions at Group O.Group O’s packaging services include:• Packaging design and engineering support• Packaging material sourcing and optimization• ISTA-certified package testing and performance validation• Equipment integration, parts, and service• Data-driven packaging assessments and continuous improvement initiativesThrough detailed packaging analyses and proprietary optimization methodologies, Group O helps organizations improve efficiency, enhance sustainability, and protect product integrity throughout the supply chain.________________________________________About Group O Inc.Group O Inc. is a privately held, end-to-end business process outsourcing provider specializing in packaging solutions, supply chain management, incentive marketing, and automation services. Headquartered in Milan, Illinois, with major operations in Texas, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Mexico, Group O helps leading organizations simplify operations, increase efficiency, and support long-term growth through integrated, technology-driven solutions.Founded in 1974 as a small, family-run packaging company, Group O has grown into a thriving enterprise with world-class industry experience under the leadership of the Ontiveros family. For more information, visit GroupO.com.

Group O End-to-End Packaging Solutions

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