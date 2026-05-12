Sweetwater and Airstream® Unveil First-Ever Fully Immersive Dolby Atmos® Mobile Recording Studio

Sweetwater and Airstream unveil a first-of-its-kind Dolby Atmos mobile studio, touring nationwide in 2026 to deliver immersive music creation experiences.

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fort Wayne, Ind., and Jackson Center, Ohio (May 12, 2026) – Sweetwater , the No. 1 online retailer for music makers, and Airstream , the iconic manufacturer of world‑class recreational vehicles, today debuted the first-ever fully immersive Dolby Atmosmobile recording studio, custom‑built inside a state‑of‑the‑art Airstream. Designed to bring content creation experiences to new communities, the Sweetwater Airstream will embark on its first journey in Summer 2026, stopping at music festivals, schools, trade shows, and iconic recording studios.“At Sweetwater, we love serving creators one at a time, and hearing about their musical dreams and aspirations. It inspires us as musicians ourselves,” said Sweetwater CEO Mike Clem. “The Sweetwater Airstream honors our history and is built for our future. It gives us an opportunity to meet our customers, shake their hands and say thank you, while sharing stories about how music has impacted our lives.”The Sweetwater Airstream is a rolling tribute to the passionate communities behind both brands, bringing the experience directly to them. Sweetwater started as a mobile recording studio in 1979, traveling around Fort Wayne to record performances at schools, venues, and churches along the way. Over four decades later, Sweetwater is taking that ethos cross-country to inspire musical journeys at every stop. To find the perfect vehicle, Sweetwater partnered with Airstream, whose iconic trailers and beloved brand embody the spirit of adventure, exploration, and wonder—the same traits that live in the hearts of creators. Together, they are setting the stage for an adventure that unlocks creativity, self-expression, and musical potential, bringing the Sweetwater Difference to communities across America in a whole new way.A year in the making, the vehicle reflects the collaboration among Sweetwater, Airstream, and Russ Berger Design Group (RBDG). Sweetwater contributed its unrivaled expertise in music gear, sound system design and installation, and understanding of modern creators’ needs. Airstream brought its legacy in crafting mobile spaces that represent exploration, and possibility, while the design of the mobile studio itself was led by RBDG. Drawing on its unparalleled experience as a global leader in Dolby Atmos room design, RBDG shaped the space to deliver the same level of precision, performance, and creative freedom found in professional, fixed immersive studios. RBDG, a longstanding Sweetwater partner, also designed the studios and technical facilities at Sweetwater’s headquarters in Fort Wayne.Airstream President and CEO Bob Wheeler added, “Airstream has a deep connection to music and the recording industry, with musicians, producers, and songwriters requesting an Airstream studio for many years. The Sweetwater Airstream travel trailer offers a mobile studio format, supporting artists through the creative process wherever inspiration may strike.”The Sweetwater Airstream will host workshops, demos, gear exhibits, artist showcases, and immersive sound experiences. Content from select performances and recording sessions throughout the tour will be curated, spotlighting local talent and celebrating regional musical influences. To follow along the journey and get the latest updates from the road, visit: Sweetwater.com/airstream.

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