AquaEye Adopted by U.S. Border Patrol BORSTAR Teams to Improve Water Search and Rescue Response

AquaEye Pro is the fastest way to find someone in the water.

Handheld intelligent sonar enables faster detection in challenging and remote environments

AquaEye Pro gives teams a faster path from arrival to action” — Carlyn Loncaric, CEO & Founder

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AquaEye announces the use of AquaEye by U.S. Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) teams, further expanding adoption across federal search and rescue organizations. AquaEye is a handheld intelligent sonar system designed to rapidly locate individuals in the water, improving response times in critical situations.

AquaEye uses sonar to scan beneath the surface, applying an enhanced machine learning algorithm to analyze return echoes in real time. The system identifies likely human targets and indicates their direction and distance, enabling teams to quickly focus their efforts.

“BORSTAR teams often operate in remote and unpredictable environments where time is critical,” said Carlyn Loncaric, CEO and Founder of AquaEye. “AquaEye helps teams begin searching immediately and quickly narrow down where to deploy resources.”

Designed for rapid deployment, AquaEye allows operators to initiate a search within seconds of arrival. The newest AquaEye, AquaEye Pro can scan an acre of water in as little as 45 seconds and complete a thorough search in under five minutes using overlapping scans.

By accelerating detection and reducing time spent in hazardous conditions, AquaEye Pro enhances both rescue effectiveness and responder safety.

“AquaEye Pro gives teams a faster path from arrival to action,” said Loncaric. “We are proud to support the work of BORSTAR teams in protecting and saving lives.”

About AquaEye

AquaEye develops intelligent handheld sonar systems that help first responders and search teams rapidly locate missing persons in the water. By combining sonar with advanced machine learning, AquaEye enables faster, safer, and more effective water rescue and recovery operations.



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