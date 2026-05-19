BRIAN COPELAND BRINGS POWERHOUSE COMEDY LINEUP TO SAN LEANDRO

Brian Copelands Comedy in the Plaza returns July 18 in San Leandro benefiting Davis Street Family Resource Center

SAN LEANDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carolena Productions LLC1271 Washington #146San Leandro, Ca 94577FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEContact:Carolena Productions LLCEmail: copieco@me.comBRIAN COPELAND BRINGS POWERHOUSE COMEDY LINEUP TO SAN LEANDROSan Leandro, CA — May 7, 2026 — Emmy Award-winning comedian Brian Copeland has announced that internationally acclaimed stand-up comedian Tom Rhodes has been added to the Powerhouse Lineup for Brian Copeland Presents Comedy in the Plaza™, taking place Saturday, July 18 at the San Leandro Tech Campus.A former star of his own NBC sitcom and one of the most globally traveled comedians working today, Rhodes has performed stand-up in more than 60 countries and is widely regarded as a pioneer of international comedy touring. His stand-up specials and appearances on Comedy Central have made him a favorite among comedy fans worldwide, while his sharp, observational style continues to resonate across cultures.Rhodes joins previously announced performers Greg Proops (Whose Line Is It Anyway?) and Laurie Kilmartin (Conan, Academy Awards writer), with additional comedians to be announced in the coming weeks.Hosted by Brian Copeland, Comedy in the Plaza™ returns as one of the Bay Area’s most anticipated summer events, bringing top-tier comedic talent from San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York to an unforgettable outdoor setting.This year’s event also includes a major community partnership with the Davis Street Family Resource Center. Sponsorship support will help provide 100 backpacks and 100 pairs of school shoes for San Leandro children in need—making the event both a night of world-class entertainment and a direct investment in the local community.Event sponsors include Fremont Bank, Sons of Liberty Alehouse, and Tony Gemignani’s Slice House.Originally created by Copeland in 2019, Comedy in the Plaza has grown into a signature Bay Area event, drawing large crowds and showcasing premier comedic talent.EVENT DETAILSWhat: Brian Copeland Presents Comedy in the Plaza™When: Saturday, July 18, 2026 — 5:00 PMWhere: San Leandro Tech Campus, San Leandro, CAAdmission: Free to the publicABOUT BRIAN COPELANDBrian Copeland is an Emmy Award-winning comedian, television and radio personality, stage and film actor, and bestselling author. He has been officially named a Legend of San Francisco Comedy and was recently inducted into the Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame. He is the creator of Not a Genuine Black Man, the longest-running solo show in San Francisco theatrical history, and the host of the podcast Copeland’s Corner.For media inquiries, interviews, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact:

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