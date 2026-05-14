DealerAuction Launches in DFW, Bringing Retail Buyers into the Auction Process

New Real-Time Marketplace Gives Consumers Direct Access to Dealership Inventory Through Transparent Vehicle Auctions

We’re rethinking how cars are bought and sold” — Adam Bielecki

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DealerAuction , a Dallas-Fort Worth-based startup, today announced the launch of its real-time vehicle auction platform, giving everyday car buyers direct access to dealership inventory through transparent, competitive bidding.Founded by automotive entrepreneur Adam Bielecki, DealerAuction connects local buyers with licensed dealerships across North Texas, offering a faster, more transparent alternative to traditional car buying.The platform allows consumers to browse available vehicles and place bids in real time — eliminating back-and-forth negotiations while giving buyers more control over pricing.“We’re rethinking how cars are bought and sold,” said Bielecki, Founder and President of DealerAuction. “Consumers want a simpler, more transparent experience, and dealers want efficient ways to connect with real buyers. DealerAuction brings both together in one marketplace.”DealerAuction launches with more than 25 dealership partners across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with additional locations onboarding in the coming weeks. The company is currently founder-funded and focused on disciplined early growth in one of the most active automotive markets in the country.Through a structured bidding environment, DealerAuction enables buyers to participate in market-driven pricing while maintaining the trust and accountability of purchasing directly from a licensed dealership. For dealers, the platform provides access to high-intent buyers and a new channel to retail inventory more efficiently.“This creates a more dynamic and transparent way for dealers to present their inventory,” said Chris George, COO of DealerAuction. “It’s about aligning both sides of the transaction — giving buyers confidence and helping dealers achieve better outcomes.”The company is continuing to expand its dealer network across the DFW region, increasing inventory and marketplace activity as adoption grows.As consumer expectations shift toward speed, transparency, and digital convenience, DealerAuction is positioning itself at the intersection of online retail and dealership-backed trust.About DealerAuctionDealerAuction is a digital marketplace that connects consumers with licensed dealerships through real-time vehicle auctions. The platform enables transparent, market-driven pricing while preserving the trust, financing options, and support of traditional dealership transactions. DealerAuction is headquartered in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.

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