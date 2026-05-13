Applied Energetics Selected for Inclusion in AFRL TACTICAL Broad Agency Announcement Topic Area Group

Applied Energetics (OTCQB: AERG) selected by AFRL to compete for next-generation directed energy and laser technology opportunities. AFRL validates Applied Energetics’ ultrashort pulse laser platform for future national defense and counter-UAS applications.

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCQB:AERG)

We believe our ultrashort pulse laser architecture aligns with the growing focus on agile, low-SWaP directed energy solutions.” — Chris Donaghey, CEO of Applied Energetics, Inc.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCQB:AERG) (AE), a leader in ultrashort pulse directed energy and laser technologies, today announced that it has been selected by the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory ("AFRL") for inclusion in the TACTICAL Broad Agency Announcement ("BAA") Topic Area Group for "Laser Sources."Applied Energetics is a B2i Digital Featured Company . See the company’s profile at https://b2idigital.com/applied-energetics-0 The AFRL TACTICAL BAA is a five-year initiative managed by the AFRL Directed Energy Directorate focused on advancing next-generation directed energy technologies and innovative laser capabilities for national defense applications. The program is designed to support research, development, testing, and demonstration efforts across a broad range of directed energy mission areas, including laser source technologies, beam control, laser systems integration, and ultrashort pulse laser development.As part of the selection process, AFRL completed a peer review of Applied Energetics' Executive Summary submission and determined the Company to be "Selected" for inclusion in Topic Area 1: Laser Sources. Inclusion in the Topic Area Group enables Applied Energetics to compete for future Requests for White Papers and Requests for Proposals issued under the TACTICAL BAA framework for qualified group members."The selection by AFRL validates the relevance of our ultrashort pulse laser technology and our team's work advancing scalable directed energy capabilities," said Chris Donaghey, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Energetics. "We believe our fiber-based ultrashort pulse laser architecture is well aligned with the Department of War's growing focus on agile, low-SWaP directed energy solutions for counter-sensor, counter-UAS, and broader national security applications. We look forward to competing for future opportunities under the TACTICAL framework and continuing to support the warfighter with innovative directed energy technologies."The AFRL TACTICAL BAA specifically identifies research areas of interest including fiber laser technologies, low-SWaP high-energy laser components, chirped laser technology, and ultrashort pulse laser development: all areas where AE has a demonstrated history of excellence. The program is intended to accelerate innovative and cost-effective solutions that advance directed energy capabilities for operational use across air, space, and other mission domains.About Applied EnergeticsApplied Energetics, Inc. specializes in advanced laser and photonics systems, particularly fiber-based ultrashort pulse (USP) laser technologies. With 25 patents and 3 patents pending, Applied Energetics' proprietary architecture enables orders of magnitude size-weight-power reductions, a key differentiator when compared with traditional continuous wave (CW) laser technology with larger footprints. AE's powerful, dual-use systems are designed for integration and deployment on numerous potential defense platforms for the delivery of high intensity, ultrashort pulses of light to disable or destroy a target. These technologies have applications in both national security and commercial markets. ​ Today, AE's USP optical technologies are being designed to offer flexibility and power for complex missions in national security such as enhancing layered defense strategies to counter complex threats.For more information about Applied Energetics and its innovative technologies, please visit www.appliedenergetics.com Forward Looking StatementsCertain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to the historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "believe," "will," "expect," "project," "anticipate," "estimates," "plans," "strategy," "target," "prospects," or "continue," and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition and may cause our actual results, performances or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.Applied Energetics, Inc. Investor Information Contact:Kevin McGrath, Managing DirectorCameron Associates, Inc.kevin@cameronassoc.comT: 646-418-7002SOURCE: Applied Energetics, Inc.Media Contact:

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