Printpack Wins the Most 2026 FPA Flexible Packaging Awards

Printpack's 2026 FPA Flexible Packaging Awards

Atlanta-based flexible packaging leader takes home two Gold and two Silver awards from the Flexible Packaging Association, spanning shelf impact and innovation.

This recognition highlights our team's commitment to innovation and exceptional quality — aspects that have been part of Printpack's DNA since the company was founded 70 years ago.” — David Love, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Printpack earned four Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards from the Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) — more than any other converter in 2026 — coinciding with the company's 70th anniversary.The wins span two Gold Awards for Shelf Impact (Barcel Mi Tierra tortilla chips and a limited-edition Harry Potter Butterbeer Goldfish package for Pepperidge Farm), a Silver Award for Technical Innovation (KIND's recyclable high-barrier paper bar wrap), and a Silver Award for Shelf Impact (Pepperidge Farm's Goldfish Glow in the Dark Halloween package)."This recognition highlights our team's commitment to innovation and exceptional quality — aspects that have been part of Printpack's DNA since the company was founded 70 years ago," said David Love, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer.For full details on each award-winning package, visit our website About PrintpackPrintpack is a leading manufacturer of flexible, specialty rigid, and health packaging. For nearly 70 years, the company has helped brands improve their retail visibility and market presence. Learn more

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