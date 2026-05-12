Algorhythm Holdings to Announce its Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2026

Algorhythm (NASDAQ: RIME) to report Q1 2026 financial results as SemiCab continues expanding its AI logistics platform globally. Investors to hear latest growth updates from Algorhythm as SemiCab scales AI-powered freight optimization solutions.

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIME), a leading provider of AI-powered logistics solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 on Thursday, May 14, 2026. Management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.Algorhythm Holdings is a B2i Digital Featured Company . See the company’s profile at b2idigital.com/algorhythm-holdings.Conference Call Details:Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026Time: 10:00 a.m. EDTDial-in number: 888-999-3182Conference ID: RIMEAn audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later in the day at: https://algoholdings.com/investors About Algorhythm HoldingsAlgorhythm Holdings, Inc. is a leading AI technology company focused on the growth and development of SemiCab, an emerging leader in the global logistics and distribution industry. Since 2020, SemiCab has enabled major retailers, brands and transportation providers to address common supply-chain problems globally. Its AI-enabled, cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform achieves the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners to orchestrate collaboration across manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and their carriers. SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced predictive optimization models to enable fully loaded round trips. With SemiCab’s AI platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more without having to change a thing. For additional information, please go to: http://www.semicab.com Investor Relations Contact:Brendan Hopkins407-645-5295investors@algoholdings.comMedia Contact:FischTank PRAlgorhythm@fischtankpr.comForward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in Algorhythm’s reports to the SEC, including, without limitation Algorhythm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, each of which applies only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform our statements to actual results or changed expectations, or as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.Additional Contact:

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIME) will release Q1 2026 results and host an investor call at 10 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, May 14.

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