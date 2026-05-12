Kendra Remedios Brings Heartbreak and a Modern Country Edge to New Single 'Neon You'

I’m sippin' on that Red. You’re tossin' back that beer. That friendly smile across the bar says 'Girl, over here'.” — Opening Verse Lyric

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerging country artist Kendra Remedios announces the release of her latest single coming June 26, 2026, "Neon You." With evocative lyrics, layered instrumentation, and a vocal performance that balances vulnerability with strength, the song captures the emotional fallout of a fleeting connection that comes about under the neon lights.Blending modern country storytelling with atmospheric production, the track delivers a sound equally suited to country radio, streaming playlists, and live music venues. Its contemporary approach creates an expansive sonic backdrop that feels polished yet emotionally raw, while Remedios’ powerful vocal keeps the story front and center.The verses emphasize the encounter’s fleeting nature, backed by a rich, deliberate, and fluid groove. The opening verse places listeners in a crowded bar, where a playful exchange begins with locking eyes across the room: "I’m sippin' on that Red. You’re tossin' back that beer. That friendly smile across the bar says 'Girl, over here'." The second verse underscores the uncertainty of whether the spark will survive once morning comes and the neon fades: "Tomorrow I won’t be surprised if I don’t get a single call or text reply,"The chorus delivers a catchy melody that captures a “neon” persona—one that disappears as soon as the lights go out. “Neon you knows my name but only calls me by baby. Neon you wants to dance the only time he holds my hand. Neon you wants to slide a little closer in your Toyota Tundra.”“Neon You” feels deeply personal while remaining widely relatable. Its themes of longing and emotional reckoning run through every section, giving listeners a soundtrack for heartbreak and reflection. With a memorable melody and emotionally charged delivery, the single highlights strong songwriting, modern production, and an artist willing to embrace emotional honesty.About the ArtistTexas native Kendra Remedios captured national attention on Season 29 of The Voice (Battle of Champions) with a standout performance of Little Big Town's "Girl Crush" that showcased her soulful country sound and emotional depth. Kendra put her own spin on her recently released (April 24) cover of "Girl Crush." "Neon You" represents an original song written by Kendra and Rachel Lee Roberts. Blending heartfelt storytelling with modern country production, Kendra continues to emerge as one of country music's most compelling new artists."Neon You" will be on all streaming platforms on June 26, 2026.

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