Healthcare Leader Christopher Hutchins Announces New Book, ‘Beneath the Signal’

A timely new book explores why trust, not technology, is the missing ingredient in healthcare data transformation.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As healthcare organizations pour billions into analytics, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation, many executives are finding themselves facing the same frustrating realization: more data does not automatically equal more alignment, trust, and better decision-making. In his newbook, “Beneath the Signal: The Human Work Behind Trusted Data and Responsible AI in Healthcare,” healthcare data expert and strategist Christopher Hutchins explores the organizational issues that can’t be addressed by investing in technology alone. Launching today, the book equips healthcare leaders with a timely, human‑centric roadmap for building trust, alignment, and responsible data practices in an increasingly AI‑driven industry.Drawing on a lifetime of experience across a variety of healthcare organizations, including Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Mass General Brigham, Northwell Health and rural healthcare organizations nationwide, Hutchins highlights lessons from leading enterprise data and analytics projects and managing critical data activities amid the COVID-19 crisis.“Healthcare organizations are drowning in data and starving for trust,” said Hutchins. “The biggest failures in analytics and AI are rarely technical failures. They happen when people cannot align around meaning, ownership, or trust. ‘Beneath the Signal’ is about the human work beneath every dashboard, every metric, and every AI model—and why that work determines whether transformation succeeds or fails.”“Beneath the Signal” explores how healthcare leaders can:-Build trust across clinical, financial, and operational teams with competing priorities and perspectives-Create governance structures that accelerate decisions instead of slowing them down-Lead through stewardship and influence rather than authority alone-Identify weak organizational signals before they become costly failures- Navigate responsible AI adoption without losing the human judgment essential to care delivery-Make invisible operational work visible to strengthen systems and reduce burnoutHutchins currently serves as the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hutchins Data Strategy Consulting . In this role, he focuses on helping healthcare organizations implement best practices in enterprise data governance, responsible AI use and self-service analytics, enabling healthcare executives to make better decisions.“This book is not about technology,” Hutchins added. “It’s about what technology cannot do without people who are willing to listen, translate, steward, and lead with integrity.”“Beneath the Signal” is written for healthcare executives, analysts, clinicians, operational leaders, and anyone working to bridge the gap between data strategy and real-world healthcare delivery.Orders for “Beneath the Signal” are open, with more info available online at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GYJDQBZR For media inquiries and interview requests about “Beneath the Signal,” please contact Thomas Mustac, Senior Publicist at Otter PR, at thomas.mustac@otterpr.com.About Chris HutchinsChris Hutchins serves as the founder and CEO of Hutchins Data Strategy Consulting. Healthcare institutions benefit from his expertise in developing scalable moral data and artificial intelligence methods to maximize the potential of their data. His areas of expertise include enterprise data governance, responsible AI adoption, and self-service analytics. His expertise helps organizations achieve substantial results through technology implementation. Through team empowerment, Chris assists healthcare leaders in enhancing care delivery while reducing administrative work and transforming data into meaningful outcomes.

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