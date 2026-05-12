Ecosense Launches EcoQube Flex™ in the UK, Bringing Portable Room-by-Room Radon Monitoring to Homes.

A battery-powered radon monitor helps UK families better understand changing radon levels room by room with continuous, real-time tracking.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ecosense , a leading international provider of radon detection and monitoring systems, today announced the UK launch of EcoQube Flex™, a new battery-powered radon monitor designed to help families better understand changing radon levels throughout the home. Portable, highly sensitive, and easy to use, EcoQube Flex™ delivers professional-grade accuracy while allowing homeowners to move the monitor from room to room and save independent measurement histories for each location in the mobile app.Powered by Ecosense’s patented pulsed ion chamber technology, EcoQube Flex™ delivers high-sensitivity detection designed to capture changing radon levels quickly and continuously, helping homeowners better understand both short- and long-term exposure. Its advanced technology offers sensitivity 15X higher than the minimum industry performance requirements, helping capture radon fluctuations that may otherwise be missed.Rather than relying solely on long-term averages, EcoQube Flex™ helps users understand how radon levels fluctuate over time by displaying peak highs and lows across multiple viewing periods. With these insights available directly on the display, homeowners and renters can better understand their radon exposure rather than relying on a single snapshot.EcoQube Flex™ introduces a room-by-room tracking experience that allows homeowners to save independent monitoring histories for different locations across the home, helping families build a clearer understanding of where radon levels may vary.“EcoQube Flex™ is the result of listening closely to what homeowners actually needed,” said Insoo Park , CEO of Ecosense. “They wanted to move their radon monitor from room to room without losing their data or sacrificing accuracy. With EcoQube Flex™, they no longer have to choose - every monitoring session builds its own history by location, and every reading reflects the precision Ecosense is known for.”Radon is a radioactive gas found naturally in the earth. Radon is recognised as one of the leading causes of lung cancer after smoking and is estimated to contribute to hundreds of lung cancer deaths in the UK each year. Despite the well-documented risk, many UK homes remain untested - largely because until now, many homeowners have had to choose between one-time test kits and professional monitoring equipment often designed for specialist use. EcoQube Flex™ changes that, offering continuous real-time monitoring in an accessible, do-it-yourself format.“Every family deserves confidence in the air they breathe,” added Park. “By bringing EcoQube Flex™ to the UK, we aim to make radon monitoring easier, more accessible, and more actionable for households who want clearer answers about their home environment.”EcoQube Flex™ is now available to UK customers through Amazon UK: EcoQube Flex™ Amazon UK About EcosenseBased in Silicon Valley, Ecosenseis a leader in smart radon detection technology, providing accurate, real-time monitoring solutions for professionals and consumers alike. Its patented ion chamber technology, validated by the University of Michigan and Kansas State University Radon Chamber, delivers research-grade accuracy in minutes, not days. Ecosense’s innovations, including the EcoQube(TIME’s 100 Best Inventions of 2021), EcoBlu™, RadonEye, and EcoQube Flex™, continue to redefine standards for health-focused environmental sensing worldwide.

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