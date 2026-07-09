saVRee Adds Specialist Power Engineering Modules on Boiler Systems, Transformers, and Protection Schemes

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saVRee releases new specialist modules covering boilers, transformers, and electrical protection systems.

LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- saVRee has released new specialist training modules covering boiler systems, transformer construction and testing, and electrical protection schemes. These additions enhance the existing power engineering curriculum and support learners preparing for operational, maintenance, or diagnostic duties within energy‑sector environments.

The modules include detailed 3D models that illustrate internal boiler components, transformer windings, tap changers, bushings, cooling systems, and protective relay arrangements. Animated demonstrations show equipment behavior under normal and fault conditions.

These resources are designed for power plant technicians, electrical engineers, generation operators, and apprentices seeking clear, practical explanations of complex Equipment.

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