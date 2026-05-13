Operation Honor: Rural Salute® Coming to Sanford North Carolina to Support Veterans, Military Families & Rural Community

Lang children at last year's Operation Honor: Rural Salute® event

This is about more than hosting an event. It is about making sure veterans and military families in rural communities know they are seen, valued, and supported” — Michelle Lang

SANFORD , NC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterans, military families, and community members from across North Carolina are invited to gather for a powerful day of connection, resources, recognition, and hometown support during Operation Honor: Rural Salute® on Saturday, May 16, 2026 at The Pint Sized Pasture in Sanford, North Carolina.

The free community event will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is designed to bring vital services, support organizations, and encouragement directly to rural veterans and families who are often underserved and overlooked. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will be onsite providing enrollment assistance and outreach services, while local organizations, veteran advocates, and community partners will be available throughout the day to connect attendees with resources and support.

The event will officially open at 11 a.m. with a special presentation by the Native American Women Warriors Color Guard. Organizers say the moment is especially meaningful following the recent federal recognition of the Lumbee Tribe.

“This is about more than hosting an event. It is about making sure veterans and military families in rural communities know they are seen, valued, and supported,” said Michelle Lang, Executive Director / Founder of Operation Honor: Rural Salute®. “Our first Rural Salute event filled before we even opened the doors. Rural families are not hard to reach, they are just tired of being ignored.”

Throughout the day, attendees will have opportunities to connect with veteran-focused organizations, local partners, and fellow community members in a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere designed to honor service and strengthen community ties. “If you are a veteran, military family member, supporter, or simply someone who cares about this community, we want you there,” added Lang. “Come for the connection, come for the resources, come for the fun, but most importantly, come be part of something meaningful.”

Operation Honor: Rural Salute™ is proudly supported by VetClaims.AI, serving as the event’s national presenting sponsor. As a veteran-owned and operated company and national leader in VA claim preparation, VetClaims.AI has employed more than 200 veterans and supported over 22,000 veterans nationwide.

EVENT DETAILS:

Operation Honor: Rural Salute™

Saturday, May 16, 2026

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Pint Sized Pasture

Sanford, North Carolina

For additional information, media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or vendor participation details, please visit: https://www.ohruralsalute.org/nc-2026 or contact: michelle@ohruralsalute.org

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