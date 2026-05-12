M3 Appoints CFO and CPO, Reinforcing Bold AI Vision for Hospitality Finance

Jeff Hoffman and Jahanzeb Jabbar join M3's Executive Leadership Team as the company accelerates its AI platform ahead of HITEC 2026

Investments in leadership, AI capabilities, and accelerating our product roadmap — it’s all coming together. San Antonio is where we open the curtain, and we can’t wait.” — Scott Watson

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M3, the leading hospitality accounting software company in North America and a Blackstone Growth portfolio company, today announced the appointments of Jeff Hoffman as Chief Financial Officer and Jahanzeb Jabbar as Chief Product Officer. The additions to M3’s Executive Leadership Team complement the company’s continued accelerating growth and investment in the leadership, technology, and artificial intelligence capabilities that will define the future of hospitality finance.

“Jeff and Jahanzeb bring exactly the experience and vision this moment calls for,” said JoAnn Kintzel, Chief Executive Officer of M3. “Jeff’s track record guiding high-growth technology companies through IPOs, major acquisitions, and PE-backed growth is a direct asset as we scale. Jahanzeb’s ability to build products that customers love and that perform at scale makes him the ideal leader to drive our product vision forward. Together, they strengthen a team that is fully committed to what we’re building — and what’s coming.“

Jeff Hoffman joins M3 with a career built on financial strategy and value creation across high-growth technology companies. Previously CFO of Drawbridge, a Francisco Partners portfolio company, and CFO of ClickDimensions — where he led its strategic sale on behalf of Accel-KKR to Volaris Group and earned a nomination for the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s CFO of the Year in 2022 — Hoffman also guided Cardlytics through its IPO and played a pivotal role in Ariba’s $4.3 billion acquisition by SAP. A Georgia Tech alumnus, he brings deep expertise in M&A, PE-backed growth, and financial leadership at scale.

Jahanzeb Jabbar brings a distinguished background in product innovation across fintech, SaaS, and enterprise retail. Most recently Head of Product at FastSpring and previously Senior Director of Product Management at Chargebee — supporting more than 3,000 B2B SaaS businesses — Jabbar spent over seven years at American Express leading card, lending, and international product initiatives, and led the self-checkout rollout across more than 2,000 Home Depot locations nationwide. He holds an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business and an MS in Information Systems from NJITT.

The appointments build on M3’s active and growing investment in artificial intelligence. AI capabilities are already live across M3’s hospitality financial platform — automating invoice processing, accelerating bank reconciliations, and delivering real-time guidance that helps finance teams close up to 50% faster. Shaped by more than 25 years of hospitality-specific expertise, M3’s AI is built for the multi-property complexity and financial structures that define the industry. There is significantly more ahead, and HITEC 2026 will be the moment M3 brings its full vision to the industry.

“We’re arriving at HITEC with serious momentum,” said Scott Watson, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at M3. “Investments in leadership, AI capabilities, and accelerating our product roadmap — it’s all coming together. San Antonio is where we open the curtain, and we can’t wait.“

M3 will be at HITEC 2026, June 15–18 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, visit www.m3as.com.

About M3

M3 is the leading provider of cloud-based accounting, financial reporting, and business intelligence solutions for the hospitality industry. For more than 25 years, M3 has helped hoteliers reduce manual labor, automate financial operations, and gain real-time financial visibility across their portfolios. Trusted by more than 9,000 hotel properties and 1,000+ owners across North America — and backed by a 95% annual customer retention rate — M3’s award-winning platform combines hospitality-specific software, outsourced accounting services, and a growing suite of AI-powered capabilities built for how hoteliers actually operate. A Blackstone Growth portfolio company, M3 is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at www.m3as.com.

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