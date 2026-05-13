Toothbrush Toys Launches Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood® Kids Brushing Timer to Help Toddlers Build Healthy Habits

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” Two-Minute Brushing Timer encourages kids to build healthy daily brushing habits.

Toothbrush Toys launches a Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Two-Minute Brushing Timer designed to make brushing fun and build healthy habits for kids.

We created Toothbrush Toys to help make brushing something kids actually look forward to every day.” — Nicolette Warren

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toothbrush Toys , the children’s oral care brand transforming brushing into a play based routine, announced the launch of its Daniel Tiger’s NeighborhoodTwo-Minute Brushing Timer, now available on Amazon with Prime shipping.Designed for toddlers and preschoolers, the timer brings the trusted, educational world of Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood into the daily brushing routine, making brushing feel familiar, comforting, and engaging for young children.The musical timer features beloved characters from the series and two full minutes of the iconic “Brushing Song” and “Good Morning Daniel Brushing Song,” taking children through the dentist-recommended brushing time. With music and flashing lights, the timer keeps kids engaged from start to finish while reinforcing consistent oral hygiene habits at home.“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood is known for teaching routines in a way kids truly connect with,” said Nicolette Warren, founder of Toothbrush Toys. “By incorporating the brushing songs into our timer, we’re giving families a tool that feels familiar, educational, and effective. It turns brushing from a daily struggle into something kids actually look forward to.”Built on the success of the original Toothbrush Toys Timer, used by thousands of families nationwide, this new release expands the brand’s mission to support early childhood development through play-based habits. By combining entertainment with dental hygiene, the timer helps parents establish strong and positive oral care routines during the most formative years.Soon to be in its 8th season on PBS KIDS, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood is co-produced by Fred Rogers Productions and 9 Story Media Group with animation by award-winning studio Brown Bag Films. Inspired by the legacy of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, every episode of the well-loved series showcases two distinct stories starring 4-year-old Daniel Tiger and his friends, who invite viewers to join them as they explore the colorful Neighborhood of Make-Believe. Irresistible musical strategies reinforce the unique theme of each show; preschoolers and parents can sing along and incorporate them into their daily lives. 9 Story Brands holds worldwide licensing rights for the brand.The launch also marks the beginning of a broader Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood collection from Toothbrush Toys, with a matching Toothbrush Toy launching in Summer 2026.The Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Two-Minute Brushing Timer is available now on Amazon and at ToothbrushToys.com.About Toothbrush ToysToothbrush Toys is a children’s oral care brand focused on making brushing fun, engaging, and habit forming through character-driven products and play-based routines. The company partners with organizations like America’s ToothFairy to support children’s oral health education and access to care.About Fred Rogers ProductionsFred Rogers Productions (FRP) is the nonprofit children’s media company founded by Fred Rogers in 1971. Originally the producer of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, FRP focuses on supporting children and families through award-winning series like Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Donkey Hodie, Alma’s Way, and Odd Squad. Through convergent TV, interactive games, experiences, and community engagement initiatives that model kindness, respect, and enthusiasm for learning, the organization aims to earn the trust of parents and caregivers while building on the legacy of Fred Rogers. FRP has earned a Peabody Award and 31 Emmysalong with honors from Common Sense Media and the Parents’ Choice Foundation. For more information, visit www.fredrogers.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.About 9 Story Media Group9 Story Media Group is a leading creator, producer and distributor of kids and family-focused intellectual property, now part of Scholastic’s portfolio. Its award-winning animation studio, Brown Bag Films, is recognized around the world for best-in-class brands such as Doc McStuffins, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Octonauts, Wild Kratts, and Blue’s Clues & You. The company’s international distribution arm, 9 Story Distribution International, represents 5,000 half-hours of animated and live-action programming, seen on some of the most respected international channels and platforms. Its in-house consumer products division, 9 Story Brands, builds international entertainment brands for kids, with expertise across creative, brand marketing, and licensing. Its Digital division is a leader in digital content strategy, channel management, and AVOD/FAST distribution, overseeing 130 brands across 17 languages and expanding global reach through strategic platform optimization. www.9story.com Trademark Attribution© 2026 The Fred Rogers Company. All Rights Reserved.

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