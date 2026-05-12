Long Beach Pride 2026 Announces Stellar Musical Lineup for Opening Ceremony: Thelma Houston, Robyn S, and Thea Austin

Grammy Award-Winning Artist Thelma Houston Recording Artist Robyn S Latin Superstars Ninel Conde and Maribel Guardia

Latin superstars Ninel Conde and Maribel Guardia bring the festival to a spectacular close on Sunday

I am truly honored to be part of Long Beach Pride 2026 and to celebrate a community that has always embraced love, authenticity, and resilience.” — Thelma Houston

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Long Beach Pride™ , one of the nation’s longest-running and most celebrated LGBTQ+ events, proudly announces its first-ever Opening Ceremony on Saturday, May 16, featuring legendary recording artists Thelma Houston, Robyn S, and Thea Austin.For the first time, Long Beach Pride will produce its own landmark Opening Ceremony at the 43rd Annual Celebration, an immersive journey through the music that has shaped and empowered the LGBTQ+ community for decades.The organization is also adding Latin superstars Ninel Conde and Maribel Guardia, two major stars and international figures of Hispanic entertainment, to cap off the Long Beach Pride 2026 festivities in style on Sunday, May 17. This elite roster of artists has previously included Ivy Queen, Natalia Jiménez, Paulina Rubio, and Marisela, to name just a few.Taking place at Marina Green, the high-energy kickoff will honor the resilience and joy that continue to move the community forward, setting the tone for a “Fearless & Free” weekend.This year’s Opening Ceremony is a powerful tribute to the “Fearless and Free” spirit of the LGBTQ+ community, brought to life through a dynamic sonic journey spanning decades of music that has served as both lifeline and rallying cry. Set against the backdrop of Marina Green Park, this year’s celebration transforms the stage into a living history, honoring the anthems that turned dance floors into sanctuaries and moments of protest into movements of pride.The ceremony highlights the enduring power of music to shape and uplift the community since the first Long Beach Pride in 1984, tracing a cultural throughline from disco’s defiance to the liberating pulse of 1990s house music.The ceremony will feature legendary performances from dance music royalty:Thelma Houston (The 70s): Representing the soul and disco roots of the movement, the Grammy Award-winning icon and former Long Beach resident delivers a powerful performance of “Don’t Leave Me This Way.” Widely embraced as an unofficial anthem during the AIDS crisis, the song and her presence on stage serve as a moving tribute to resilience, remembrance, and the enduring strength of chosen family within the LGBTQ+ community.“I am truly honored to be part of Long Beach Pride 2026 and to celebrate a community that has always embraced love, authenticity, and resilience. Music has the power to bring us together, and I look forward to sharing this special moment with everyone as we kick off what promises to be an unforgettable celebration,” said Thelma Houston.Thea Austin (The ’90s): The powerhouse vocalist behind SNAP! brings the electrifying pulse of the ’90s to life with iconic hits like “Rhythm Is a Dancer.” Her music has long served as a unifying soundtrack for generations within the LGBTQ+ community, creating moments of joy, connection, and belonging that continue to resonate and transform lives.Robyn S (The Dance Revolution): The #1 Billboard chart-maker responsible for the iconic dance anthem "Show Me Love” represents the pinnacle of ’90s dance culture, a movement rooted in visibility, liberation, and love. Her presence underscores the power of living unapologetically in one’s truth, set to a beat that brings people together across all identities and experiences.“We are beyond thrilled to welcome legendary artists Thelma Houston, Robin S., and Thea Austin to the Long Beach Pride 2026 Opening Ceremony. Their music has defined generations and continues to inspire the LGBTQ+ community and allies around the world. Kicking off Pride with such iconic voices sets the tone for a powerful and unforgettable celebration of love, unity, and visibility,” said Tonya Medrano-Martin, President of Long Beach Pride™.Media & Community HighlightsNBC4 and Telemundo 52 return as official media partners and will participate in the parade with Enrique Chiabra, News Anchor for Telemundo 52, and Annabelle Sedano, News Anchor for NBC4, serving as returning media grand marshals.Top sponsors for Long Beach Pride 2026 include the Port of Long Beach, City of Long Beach, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, St. Mary Medical Center, Honda, and the LA Kings.This year’s celebration will offer plenty of entertainment on two main stages on Sunday, May 17. Making her debut at the Founders Stage is XB Valentine, a first-generation queer Latina artist whose music blends hip hop and R&B, as well as LA Bamby, better known as Bamby Salcedo, a fierce and respected Trans rights activist and the President and CEO of the TransLatin@ Coalition. Queen Yaa and The High Court, featuring MC and performer Mercede$, will headline the Urban Soul Stage.About Long Beach Pride™Long Beach Pride™ is a 100% volunteer managed and operated nonprofit organization that has proudly celebrated and supported the LGBTQ+ community since 1984. Through its annual Pride festival, parade, and youth programming, the organization champions diversity, equity, and inclusion while fostering a stronger, healthier, and more connected community.

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